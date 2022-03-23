Carlos Watkins Comes Back On New Deal

FRISCO, Texas – One of last year's successful signings is back for another go-around.

As the free agency period continues, the Cowboys confirmed that they've agreed to a one-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

The move keeps Watkins in place for 2022 after a successful stint as one of last year's better free agency signings.

Watkins was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, off the strength of an impressive 10.5-sack season during his senior year at Clemson. He had mixed results in Houston's 3-4 scheme, totaling just 74 tackles and four sacks in four years.

Expectations were low when Watkins signed with the Cowboys, but he pleasantly exceeded them. He started 14 of 17 games on the season, finishing with 32 tackles – almost half of his four-year total with the Texans. He also added five tackles for loss, a sack, and of course his 2021 highlight: a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against New Orleans.