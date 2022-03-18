Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Dante Fowler Jr. Agrees To Deal With Cowboys 

Mar 18, 2022 at 06:59 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas Back in the 2015 NFL Draft, arguably the two best pass rushers in the class were Dante Fowler Jr. and Randy Gregory.

Fowler went No. 3 overall to the Jaguars and Gregory dropped to the Cowboys in the second round because of off-the-field issues.

But from a talent standpoint, they were rather close in comparison.

Ironically enough, after the Cowboys could not retain Gregory just a few days ago in free agency, they've now turned to Fowler, who has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Cowboys on Friday. The contract is reportedly worth about $5 million for the 2022 season.

This will be Fowler's fourth team as the veteran has played two years in Jacksonville, two with the Rams and the last two in Atlanta.

Fowler, who turns 28 in August, has 35 career sacks, including 11.5 in 2019 with the Rams.

This is somewhat of a reunion with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who only coached Fowler for a half-season with the Falcons in 2020. The former Atlanta head coach was fired midway through the season, one where Fowler finished with three sacks. He had 4.5 sacks a year ago with the Falcons, although he started just six games.

Of his 91 career games, Fowler has started just 41, suggesting he could be used as a situational pass-rusher.

He'll join a group of defensive ends that include DeMarcus Lawrence, newly re-signed Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham. And of course, linebacker Micah Parsons will undoubtedly factor into the pass-rush, either as a linebacker or edge rusher.

