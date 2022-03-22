Punter Bryan Anger Returns On 3-Year Deal 

FRISCO, Texas – After one of the best seasons by a Cowboys punter in franchise history, Bryan Anger will be back for another go-around.

The veteran agreed to terms on a three-year deal that's worth a reported $9 million.

Anger, a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2012, signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal during last year's free agency period. And while some might have thought incumbent punter Hunter Niswander would get the chance to compete for the full-time job after the team let go of veteran punter Chris Jones, it never was a competition.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he had admired Anger's play for years and was excited to get the chance to work with him, basically announcing in training camp it would be Anger's job to lose. He not only kept the job but had one of the best seasons in Cowboys history, setting single-season net records of 44.6 yards, tied for fourth-best in NFL history. Anger was named to his first Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro selection.