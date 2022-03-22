Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

Punter Bryan Anger Returns On 3-Year Deal 

Mar 22, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Punter-Bryan-Anger-Returns-On-3-Year-Deal-hero1
AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

FRISCO, Texas – After one of the best seasons by a Cowboys punter in franchise history, Bryan Anger will be back for another go-around. 

The veteran agreed to terms on a three-year deal that's worth a reported $9 million.

Anger, a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2012, signed with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal during last year's free agency period. And while some might have thought incumbent punter Hunter Niswander would get the chance to compete for the full-time job after the team let go of veteran punter Chris Jones, it never was a competition.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he had admired Anger's play for years and was excited to get the chance to work with him, basically announcing in training camp it would be Anger's job to lose. He not only kept the job but had one of the best seasons in Cowboys history, setting single-season net records of 44.6 yards, tied for fourth-best in NFL history. Anger was named to his first Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro selection.

The Cowboys have now filled two of their three specialist positions in punter and deep snapper after bringing back Anger and Jake McQuaide. They released kicker Greg Zuerlein last week but will likely sign a veteran kicker soon and Zuerlein's return has not been ruled out, albeit for a cheaper price.

Related Content

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Cowboys Retain Key Starter Jayron Kearse

The Cowboys retained one of the biggest pieces of their free agency puzzle, agreeing to terms on a 2-year deal for Jayron Kearse.
news

WR James Washington: Joining Cowboys A "Dream"

Growing up in Texas, James Washington always wanted to play for the Cowboys. He's got his wish -- and he's got a chance to earn playing time in a revamped wide receiver group.
news

Fowler "Honored" To Join Quinn For Third Time 

Dante Fowler Jr. can only hope the phrase "third time's a charm" proves to be true. He has joined Dan Quinn two other times and is excited to play for him once again. 
news

Dante Fowler Jr. Agrees To Deal With Cowboys 

The Cowboys are adding veteran pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who agreed to terms on a deal that reunites him with Dan Quinn. 
news

WR James Washington Agrees To 1-Year Contract 

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran WR James Washington, who spent the last four years in Pittsburgh and is no stranger to playing in Texas. 
news

Leighton Vander Esch Returns On 1-Year Deal 

The Cowboys added some much-needed depth at the linebacker position by bringing back LVE to a one-year deal. 
news

Dorance Armstrong Returns; Signs 2-Year Deal 

The Cowboys made sure another defensive end didn't get away, agreeing to a multi-year deal with veteran Dorance Armstrong.
news

La'el Collins Released; Designated Post-June 1 Cut 

Another veteran starter is off the roster. The Cowboys have officially released La'el Collins with a post June 1 designation.
news

Michael Gallup Gives Update On Knee Injury

Back with a new five-year contract, Michael Gallup provided an update on his rehab from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL.
news

Day 1 FA Recap: Cowboys Playing Waiting Game 

Free agency has officially begun around the NFL but once again, the Cowboys are not off to a fast start. This is usually by design, although this week hasn't exactly gone as planned.
Advertising