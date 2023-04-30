Draft Central | 2023

Presented by

Cowboys React to 2023 Draft Class: 'We're Fired Up'

Apr 29, 2023 at 07:45 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

2023DraftClass-Web_v1

The Cowboys had a plan going into this year's draft and, following its conclusion, feel they achieved all of their goals and then some, including an emotional father/son moment

FRISCO, Texas — The 2023 NFL Draft has officially concluded and the Dallas Cowboys walked away with a haul of talent they feel will/can instantly upgrade their roster for the 2023 season and beyond. Their work is far from done, however, as they turn their attention to undrafted free agency — where they've been arguably the best in the league, as of late — but, first, they close the book on the draft itself.

Sitting with the 26th-overall pick on Day 1, there was rampant speculation about where the Cowboys might look first but, considering the wealth of talent expected to be available in Round 2 through Round 4, there was no way to know how the first evening would unfold.

Thoughts of the Cowboys taking a tight end in the first round would be doused with ice water when they gave Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith the nod instead, an explosive defensive addition to the roster.

Here's how the remainder of the three-day event went for the Cowboys:

  • Round 1, No. 26: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
  • Round 2, No. 58: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
  • Round 3, No. 90: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  • Round 4, No. 129: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose St.
  • Round 5, No. 169: Asim Richards, OL, North Carolina
  • Round 6: No. 178: Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss*
  • Round 6, No. 212: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas St.
  • Round 7, No. 244: Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

*acquired via trade with Chiefs in exchange for 2024 fifth-round pick

So how do the Cowboys think they fared, overall?

"We're very satisfied and fired up with our draft class," said Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones. "At the end of the day, I think we accomplished [just] about everything we wanted to get done and there's no question we made our football team better."

Of course, the draft isn't truly over when it's over, and that's because the undrafted free agency spree immediately got underway in what's essentially a mad dash by all 32 teams to try and scoop up the most coveted prospects who didn't hear their name called during the draft.

It's something the Cowboys look forward to perennially, and just as much as the draft itself.

"We're still doing something that we feel is almost as important as the draft — the college free agents right now," Jones added. "From all the reports we're getting, that's going really well, too. All in all, I think we hit all the bases throughout the draft and, like I said, I think we're having a successful college free agency as we speak. It's overall a success."

The headline moment of the entire event wasn't actually a pick itself, though. It was rooted in the profound impact of the Vaughn selection, considering his father, Chris, is a well-respected and talented scout within the organization who also never once attempted to use his position with the team to steer the front office and coaching staff toward his son.

The film, production and flat-out electric ability accomplished that goal for the former Wildcat.

An emotional moment in the war room was followed by the realization of just how exceptional the value is to have Vaughn, a talent the Cowboys had as the highest-rated player still on the board when they went on the clock at 212th-overall, truly is; in what can only be described as the perfect storm of value, need and family.

As the Cowboys wrap up undrafted free agency over the next couple of days and rookies begin packing for minicamp in mid-May, everyone in the building feels great about the likelihood of having taken a back-to-back 12-5 team to another level — one they believe can be the potential rain dance for their long-standing Super Bowl drought.

For the incoming 2023 class, the real work starts now.

Related Content

news

Inside Saturday's Emotions from the Vaughn Family

Just minutes after Chris Vaughn had to answer an emotional phone call from his disappointed son, he was able to call him back to select him to be the next Dallas Cowboy.

news

Draft Notes: Kicker Update; Sproles Text & More

The Cowboys provided some insight for the next move at kicker. Deuce Vaughn got a text from Darren Sproles and how Asim Richards is no longer an Eagles fan.

news

Jones Hasn't 'Ruled Out Zeke' After Vaughn Pick

The Cowboys made their draft pick highlight of the weekend with the selection of Deuce Vaughn, but even still, Jerry Jones said a return of Ezekiel Elliott is not off the table.

news

Jalen Brooks is Dallas' Final Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

They nearly concluded this year's NFL Draft without addressing the wide receiver position behind their Big 3, but finally decided to take the shot with a talent hailing from the SEC.

news

Son of Cowboys Scout, Deuce Vaughn Drafted in 6th

The Cowboys have drafted Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, the son of a current scout, who brings playmaking ability despite his lack of size.

news

Trade Sends CB Eric Scott to Cowboys in 6th-Round

The Cowboys are so enamored with one prospect in particular that they've chosen to give up a pick in 2024 for the right to move up and select him on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys Address O-Line With Asim Richards

The Cowboys took their first offensive linemen of the draft in the fifth round, grabbing UNC's Asim Richards, who has played mostly tackle but could have some position flex at guard.

news

Viliami Fehoko to Dallas as 4th-Round Pick

There's more firepower coming to the Cowboys defensive line this summer, as Dan Quinn continues to throw barrels of explosives at an already dominant defensive front.

news

Why Schoonmaker Was the Right Fit for Cowboys

High-profile names remained on the board at the tight end position at No. 58, but Dallas chose to take the most versatile option available to open up its offense.

news

Overshown is Texas Born, Bred and Now a Cowboy

It's not often an NFL player can say they've been fortunate enough to travel the same career arc as DeMarvion Overshown, who is living out his childhood dream — effective immediately.

news

Cowboys Select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

The Cowboys went back to defense in the third round, getting Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a converted safety who knows how to find the football.

Advertising