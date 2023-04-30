Draft Central | 2023

Presented by

Inside Saturday's Emotions from the Vaughn Family

Apr 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Inside-Saturday’s-Emotions-from-the-Vaughn-Family-hero

FRISCO, Texas — For the Vaughn family, no hour was longer than the final one.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Chris Vaughn, the assistant director of scouting for the Dallas Cowboys, gets a call from a disappointed son in Deuce Vaughn who is starting to question if his name will come off the board as the sixth round powers on.

The elder Vaughn, who had been keeping the lines of communication with his son very brief for most of the draft, knew this was a time to pick up the phone to comfort his boy.

"He had called me and his voice was cracking up saying that he thinks he might not get drafted, and for the first time I can hear in his voice that, 'my height may have caught up to me. I might not be able to overcome this as far as getting drafted,'" Chris Vaughn said. "He's crying and there's a house full of people, so there's disappointment."

Vaughn works to encourage his son by saying that it doesn't matter where he falls on Saturday, as long as he gets the opportunity to prove all 32 teams wrong when the day comes. Despite his words of encouragement, deep down inside he can't help but feel the pain that his son is feeling just three hours south on I-35 in Austin, wishing he could be there for him.

"I get off the phone with him and I wipe my eyes because now I'm emotional," he said. "And then it segues into our pick coming up and me having to go back in. I go back in and then that's when everything happened. I go from that emotional roller-coaster to Mr. Jones asking me to turn his card in. That emotional swing is something I can't explain."

While Vaughn had to step away to console his ailing son, Jerry Jones and the decision-makers at the end of the table were in the process of pulling the trigger on Chris Vaughn's 5-foot-5 dynamite package of a son. It wasn't something that registered with the long-time scout, even when everyone finally gave in around the room to the moment.

"It was quiet and it didn't register with me, I thought it was a joke that everybody was in on except for me," Vaughn said. "He said, 'you can turn the card in,' and it didn't register. Then it did and all of the emotions came out at that point. It was an emotional time."

For Deuce, his phone rang almost immediately after he got off with his dad from an unknown Dallas area code number. Little did he know, it would be the same person on the other line.

"He just told me that he was proud of me," Deuce Vaughn said. "It was huge because these last four months, talking on the phone at night and having to calm my nerves some nights and him just being there for me and just being a resource. For it to happen like this, it's hard to put into words. I'm going to keep saying it's unreal because it feels unreal right now."

For it to unfold the way it did for the Vaughn family, many things had to fall into place. The Cowboys had to have a use for him in their offense. Check. The running back board had to fall perfectly. Check. The decision had to be made. Check.

When it all came together, it created a special moment that will not only be remembered by the Vaughn family for the rest of time, but also by everybody that turned the Dallas Cowboys war room into a crying chamber on Saturday afternoon.

"That's a big deal right there," Jerry Jones said. "I know y'all probably heard when he got [on the phone], but his voice broke when he called his son and said, 'Son, you're going to be coming to work with me (next week).'"

Related Content

news

Draft Notes: Kicker Update; Sproles Text & More

The Cowboys provided some insight for the next move at kicker. Deuce Vaughn got a text from Darren Sproles and how Asim Richards is no longer an Eagles fan.

news

Jones Hasn't 'Ruled Out Zeke' After Vaughn Pick

The Cowboys made their draft pick highlight of the weekend with the selection of Deuce Vaughn, but even still, Jerry Jones said a return of Ezekiel Elliott is not off the table.

news

Cowboys React to 2023 Draft Class: 'We're Fired Up'

The Cowboys had a plan going into this year's draft and, following its conclusion, feel they achieved all of their goals and then some, including an emotional father/son moment.

news

Jalen Brooks is Dallas' Final Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

They nearly concluded this year's NFL Draft without addressing the wide receiver position behind their Big 3, but finally decided to take the shot with a talent hailing from the SEC.

news

Son of Cowboys Scout, Deuce Vaughn Drafted in 6th

The Cowboys have drafted Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, the son of a current scout, who brings playmaking ability despite his lack of size.

news

Trade Sends CB Eric Scott to Cowboys in 6th-Round

The Cowboys are so enamored with one prospect in particular that they've chosen to give up a pick in 2024 for the right to move up and select him on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys Address O-Line With Asim Richards

The Cowboys took their first offensive linemen of the draft in the fifth round, grabbing UNC's Asim Richards, who has played mostly tackle but could have some position flex at guard.

news

Viliami Fehoko to Dallas as 4th-Round Pick

There's more firepower coming to the Cowboys defensive line this summer, as Dan Quinn continues to throw barrels of explosives at an already dominant defensive front.

news

Why Schoonmaker Was the Right Fit for Cowboys

High-profile names remained on the board at the tight end position at No. 58, but Dallas chose to take the most versatile option available to open up its offense.

news

Overshown is Texas Born, Bred and Now a Cowboy

It's not often an NFL player can say they've been fortunate enough to travel the same career arc as DeMarvion Overshown, who is living out his childhood dream — effective immediately.

news

Cowboys Select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

The Cowboys went back to defense in the third round, getting Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, a converted safety who knows how to find the football.

Advertising