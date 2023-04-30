LIVE: Tracking the UDFA's Being Linked to Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Seven rounds have wrapped, Mr. Irrelevant has been crowned, and now it's time for the scrum that ensues with the undrafted free agent market.
Last season, Dallas agreed to terms with 20 undrafted free agents including tight end Peyton Hendershot, running back Malik Davis and safety Markquese Bell. In all, 10 offensive players and 10 defensive/special teams players made their way to Dallas by way of the undrafted free agent market.
Historically, Dallas has had ample success in the undrafted free agent market by landing players such as Cliff Harris (1970), Drew Pearson (1973), Bill Bates (1983), Tony Romo (2003) and many more.
This time around, the Cowboys will look to load up on both sides of the ball to add competition and youth into various position rooms ahead of training camp this summer. On Friday night, the Cowboys' front office said that they will look to have "30 guys" arriving in the next week between draft picks and undrafted free agent signings. Here are the names being linked to Dallas as the picture around the additions becomes clearer.
**Names listed have only agreed to terms.
- Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State
Luepke was an offensive weapon for the perennial FCS powerhouse that lined up at fullback, tailback and tight end on his way to accounting for 6.3 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns as a senior for the Bison. However, it's his special teams experience in all four phases that jumps off the page as a potential early indicator of Dallas' interest.
- Tyrus Wheat, LB, Mississippi State
Wheat accounted for 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks as a senior at Mississippi State, capping off a consistently productive career over the course of three seasons in the starting lineup.
- Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas
A converted tight end that made the transition to the offensive line after his freshman season at Kansas, Bostick Jr. made 29 starts at tackle for the Jayhawks during his career. He hit the undrafted free agent market as one of the more experienced offensive linemen available.
- Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M
Land won the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 after recording a whopping 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss. An athletic pass-rusher that plays stronger than his 6-foot-3, 236-pound frame, Land will bring nothing but juice to the pass rush game.
- David Durden, WR, West Florida
Hailing from the Division II ranks, Durden was an AP First-Team All-America selection as a senior after recording 54 receptions for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns. A stocky type slot receiver with potential as a gunner in the punt cover game, Durden will have a couple of different areas to contribute early on.
- Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee
A redzone mismatch with his size and physicality, Fant was used as a pass-catcher in short yardage situations in Knoxville, but also as a ball-carrier. In six rushing attempts, Fant scored on five as a senior.
- Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR Fresno State
Moreno-Cropper was wildly productive as both a junior and senior at Fresno State, recording 85 and 84 receptions, respectively, in his final two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound speed weapon ran a 4.4 at the NFL combine and has experience in multiple spots in the receiving game.
- Jose Barbon, WR, Temple
Another slot-type weapon with exceptional speed, Barbon broke out as a senior at Temple with 918 yards on 72 receptions. His 6-foot, 185-pound frame has some stockiness to it that will help early on in adjusting to physicality.
- T.J. Bass, OL, Oregon
Bass played over 2,200 snaps on the offensive line for Oregon across three seasons including experience at left tackle and left guard. His physical skill set projects best at guard moving forward, and his experience will have him ready to contribute to the left guard competition on day one.
- Durrell Johnson, LB, Liberty
Johnson was an athletic pass rusher that had a permanent residence in the backfield during his senior season for the Flames. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass rusher accounted for 58 tackles and nine sacks in 2022.