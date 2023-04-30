LIVE: Tracking the UDFA's Being Linked to Dallas

Last season, Dallas agreed to terms with 20 undrafted free agents including tight end Peyton Hendershot, running back Malik Davis and safety Markquese Bell. In all, 10 offensive players and 10 defensive/special teams players made their way to Dallas by way of the undrafted free agent market.

This time around, the Cowboys will look to load up on both sides of the ball to add competition and youth into various position rooms ahead of training camp this summer. On Friday night, the Cowboys' front office said that they will look to have "30 guys" arriving in the next week between draft picks and undrafted free agent signings. Here are the names being linked to Dallas as the picture around the additions becomes clearer.