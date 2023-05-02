Draft Central | 2023

Cowboys Assign Jerseys to Mazi, Deuce and Others

May 02, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

The incoming class of Cowboys rookies have been assigned their jersey numbers to begin their NFL careers, and those wondering where Deuce Vaughn would land now have their answer

FRISCO, Texas — The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books and, for the Dallas Cowboys, that means preparing to welcoming their incoming class of rookies into the building over the next several days.

But before that can happen, there's the task of deciding which jersey number each player will wear when they take the field.

That has now been decided, and it goes as follows:

  • No. 58: Mazi Smith
  • No. 86: Luke Schoonmaker
  • No. 35: DeMarvion Overshown
  • No. 93: Viliami (Junior) Fehoko Jr.
  • No. 76: Asim Richards
  • No. 37: Eric Scott Jr.
  • No. 42: Deuce Vaughn
  • No. 83: Jalen Brooks

The headliner here is an obvious one, in that the entire football world was wondering what number Vaughn would wear with the Cowboys. The former Kansas State firecracker donned the No. 22 in his time with the Wildcats, but even he knew it was extremely unlikely he'd be awarded that number in Dallas, because while the Cowboys don't officially retire numbers, there are some that are simply off-limits.

Emmitt Smith's is one of them.

"I know that No. 22 is 100 percent off the table," said Vaughn in his post-selection conference call. "So we're going to have to go and make something [else] shake. But regardless of what number I get, I'm super excited right now so it doesn't even really matter. It's definitely going to be something that I have to look at."

For Vaughn, it'll be the No. 42, which is eerily near that of his mentor, Darren Sproles, who wore No. 43 over the course of his NFL career.

Rookie minicamp in Dallas will begin on Friday, May 12 with veterans joining the mix for OTAs on Thursday, May 25.

It's key to note numbers can change before the start of the NFL season in September.

