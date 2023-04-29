Jalen Brooks is Dallas' Final Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

First things first, you should look at this selection as more of a high-priority UDFA that the Cowboys were interested in but also realized he was garnering a lot of attention that would create a bidding war immediately following the conclusion of this year's draft. If you assess it as such, you'll apply the appropriate expectation to him as a low-risk selection with a chance to contribute as a special teams player and possibly more — training camp pending.

It's also at a position of need, a bigger wideout (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) who, as selection, complements the move the pick up electric young speedster running back Deuce Vaughn with the preceding pick.

Brooks is a transfer from the Tar Heels to the Gamecocks who improved year-over-year in his stay with South Carolina, ultimately having a career-best season in 2022 when he produced 504 receiving yards; also demonstrating an ability to be an option on jet sweeps.

He's long, not fast. He's athletic, not twitchy. Overall, he's a role-specific player who the Cowboys will try to test over the next few months with the belief he can either carve his way onto the roster or, at worst, be a practice squad option that provides them insurance at the position.