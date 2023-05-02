Versatility Stands Out as Theme for '23 Draft Class

The versatility especially began to stick out as the Cowboys went on a five-selection run of versatile playmakers that have experience at multiple positions.

It begins with tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who Mike McCarthy sees as someone that can play in all four positionings that he likes his tight ends to line up in. Whether it be in the receiving game or run block efforts, McCarthy sees Schoonmaker as a player that can step in and provide help in multiple areas.

"What I really liked about Luke [Schoonmaker] is that he was very well-rounded," McCarthy said. "We like everything about him with his physical traits, and he has the ability to play a lot of positions off the ball."

Former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas' third-round selection, came into college as a highly rated safety prospect before adding mass to his frame and spinning down to the linebacker position. As his career at Texas went on, Overshown even showed some presence off the edge as a pass rusher. That experience in all three levels of the defense was one of the major things that stood out to the Cowboys' front office during the draft process.

"In the NFL [as a linebacker], you have to cover running backs and you have to cover tight ends," McClay said. "You have to be able to blitz, and you have to play all over the field. You play with two linebackers mostly a lot now with the sub-defenses, and so you have to do a number of different things and then also have to contribute on fourth down and love to play the game. You watch this dude play; you turn on the tape, and it shows he loves to play the game of football."

In the fourth round, Dallas kept the trend alive by taking versatile pass rusher Viliami Fehoko Jr. from San Jose State. During his career as a Spartan, Fehoko moved around the entire defensive line, although mainly off the edge as an athletic presence. He found success in all areas in his senior season on his way to earning the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award.

"We talk about getting after the quarterback, there are different people who know how to get edges and win consistently," McClay said. "[Fehoko's] ability to do that from multiple spots and do it at a high level, that's really what attracted us to him. You're gonna have to go through and figure out what is the best spot for him and how you use him. One of the things that is great about our defense and how we use them is the multiplicity and how we use them in different spots.