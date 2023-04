1 / 4

Texts From Sproles

Because of their position, their size and of course, both went to Kansas State, it's only natural that Darren Sproles has a relationship with Deuce Vaughn. So much so, that Sproles reached out to Vaughn on Saturday, not long after he was drafted.

"Yessir, I met Darren my sophomore year at Kansas State, so I've talked to him," Vaughn said, mentioning that he got the call from Sproles. "He said he was proud of me. He said to keep the short backs alive. I told him I'd make him proud. At first when he said he was proud of me, he said that the work starts now and that everything's out in front of me. I've just got to go work hard for it."

Sproles, listed at 5-6, played 14 seasons in the NFL, starring for the Chargers, Saints and Eagles, earning three Pro Bowl selections in his career.