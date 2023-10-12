#DALvsLAC

Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans in wake of LVE injury

Oct 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Rashaan-Evans-signs-hero
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

FRISCO, Texas — After holding a workout with multiple free agent linebackers on Wednesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys have signed former first round pick Rashaan Evans to the practice squad to add depth to the linebacker room after the injury to Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday night.

Evans, who spent the 2022 season playing in all 17 games for Atlanta, played four seasons in Tennessee after being drafted No. 22 overall by the Titans in 2018. He had a short stint on Philadelphia's practice squad in September before being released just three days into his time as an Eagle.

The Alabama product joins Damone Clark, Malik Jefferson and Mikel Jones as the only healthy linebackers on the team with injuries to DeMarvion Overshown and Leighton Vander Esch depleting the depth in the position group. Clark is currently the only linebacker on the active roster. Micah Parsons, while listed as a linebacker on the official roster, has played over 85-percent of his snaps on the defensive line in 2023.

The native of Auburn, Ala. is expected to play a major part in Dallas' second level for at least the immediate future with the injury to Vander Esch and his experience in the box as a true inside linebacker.

Evans, 27, has started 67 NFL games and has 12 pass breakups, five sacks, two interceptions, 21 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 476 tackles in five NFL seasons. In 2022, Evans set a career high with 159 tackles while giving up 51 receptions for 491 yards in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Evans is the 16th former first round pick on the Cowboys' roster joining Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Mazi Smith, Noah Igbinoghene, Tyler Smith, Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks, Dante Fowler, Malik Hooker, Trey Lance and Billy Price.

Related Content

news

'Sense of urgency' is there with offensive leaders

With an offense that is producing middle-of-the-road numbers through five games, the offensive leaders are cranking the preparation up a notch ahead of the week six matchup against the Chargers.
news

Updates: Cowboys put 17 players on Injury Report 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Rashaan Evans 'ready' to jump in for the Cowboys

Rashaan Evans is officially signed to the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of Leighton Vander Esch suffering a neck injury, and the former first-round pick is ready to eat. 
news

C.J. Goodwin hopeful he can return in "4-6 weeks"

The special teams ace was initially thought to be out for the season but for now, C.J. Goodwin is hoping to return without having surgery.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Roster moves: LB Evans added; Hendershot on IR

The Cowboys made several roster moves on Thursday involving players to IR and potentially bringing players back to the 53-man roster.
news

Science Lab: Bruised, bloodied, but not yet broken 

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: Not the end of the world to Jerry

Owner Jerry Jones' solid advice, the Chargers' running game, a lionbacker to linebacker, an injury that hurts and more.
news

Kearse speaks on 49ers loss, Chargers challenge

Jayron Kearse and the Dallas Cowboys allowed 42 points to the 49ers last week, and up next comes another prolific offense — one that will test their resilience in a major way.
news

X Factors: 10 key players for Cowboys & Chargers

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Monday night's game between the Cowboys and Chargers.
news

Nick at Nite: Overcoming duality to find an identity

The next 14 days will prove if the Cowboys' leaders can help both sides of the ball find an identity after continued Jekyll and Hyde performances – or not.
Advertising