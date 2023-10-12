Cowboys sign LB Rashaan Evans in wake of LVE injury

FRISCO, Texas — After holding a workout with multiple free agent linebackers on Wednesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys have signed former first round pick Rashaan Evans to the practice squad to add depth to the linebacker room after the injury to Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday night.

Evans, who spent the 2022 season playing in all 17 games for Atlanta, played four seasons in Tennessee after being drafted No. 22 overall by the Titans in 2018. He had a short stint on Philadelphia's practice squad in September before being released just three days into his time as an Eagle.

The Alabama product joins Damone Clark, Malik Jefferson and Mikel Jones as the only healthy linebackers on the team with injuries to DeMarvion Overshown and Leighton Vander Esch depleting the depth in the position group. Clark is currently the only linebacker on the active roster. Micah Parsons, while listed as a linebacker on the official roster, has played over 85-percent of his snaps on the defensive line in 2023.

The native of Auburn, Ala. is expected to play a major part in Dallas' second level for at least the immediate future with the injury to Vander Esch and his experience in the box as a true inside linebacker.

Evans, 27, has started 67 NFL games and has 12 pass breakups, five sacks, two interceptions, 21 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 476 tackles in five NFL seasons. In 2022, Evans set a career high with 159 tackles while giving up 51 receptions for 491 yards in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.