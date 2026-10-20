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Cowboys sign S Juanyeh Thomas to active roster, waive CB Caelen Carson

Oct 20, 2026 at 04:05 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_20_ Juanyeh Thomas_ Caelen Carson 2

FRISCO, Texas – On Tuesday, the Cowboys signed S Juanyeh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. The corresponding move was waiving CB Caelen Carson.

Thomas, who signed back to Dallas' practice squad in late September after signing with the Colts in the offseason, has been elevated each of the last three weeks. After a third practice squad elevation, players cannot be elevated again and must be on the active roster in order to play, which Thomas now is.

Over the course of his three previous seasons with Dallas, Thomas played in 36 games, including starting three in 2025, and posted 62 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Most of his work over that time has come on special teams, including 65 snaps there through three games played in 2026.

In 2024, the Cowboys drafted Carson in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. Over the course of the last three seasons, Carson played in 17 games and started eight for Dallas. Carson tallied 45 career tackles, a tackle for loss and six pass breakups in that time span.

At training camp in his rookie season, Carson was among some of the top performers and earned praise from Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones and teammates alike. However, Carson struggled during some points during the regular season and saw a reduced role as players like DaRon Bland returned to health and the Cowboys acquired Joey Porter Jr. via trade from the Steelers.

The Cowboys' cornerback room now contains Porter, Bland, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel and Ameer Speed on the active roster. Dallas has three cornerbacks on the practice squad in Tyrek Funderburk, Derion Kendrick and Reddy Steward. Steward has already been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times this season.

After missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury, the Cowboys are hopeful to get Durant back on the field Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Durant had been inactive in the previous four games because of the injury.

Thomas' signing and Carson being waived were two of three Cowboys transactions on Tuesday, as the team also signed QB Kyle Trask to the practice squad as their third quarterback after Joe Milton signed with the Eagles last week.

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