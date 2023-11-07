Cowboys to host Martavis Bryant for Tuesday workout

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will host free agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a workout on Tuesday after Bryant was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday following a five-year long suspension for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
Bryant, 32, last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Oakland Raiders after a four-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His career year came in 2015 when he hauled in 50 receptions for 765 yards and six touchdowns.
"He's a guy that's a big, strong, fast receiver that we'll certainly take a look at," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he won't have much to say on Bryant until after Tuesday's workout but that he trusted the evaluation from assistant director of player personnel Will McClay from Bryant's days in the XFL.
After being suspended in 2018, Bryant remained out of football before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021. He would never play for the organization after being suspended after not showing up for his first training camp. He was subsequently released the following December.
Bryant was signed by the Edmonton Elks a few months later but would be released again before training camp started.
His next opportunity to touch the field came in the XFL when he signed with the Vegas Vipers after being drafted fifth overall in the XFL Skill Players Draft ahead of the 2023 season. Bryant recorded 14 receptions for 154 yards in eight games for the Vipers.
The Cowboys will host Bryant for his workout with one spot on the 16-man practice squad available. If Bryant does not sign with the Cowboys, he will visit with the Tennessee Titans later this week.