Cowboys Waive Dennis Houston, Open Roster Spot

Sep 20, 2022
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys waived rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster heading into Week 3.

Houston made the team as an undrafted rookie out of Western Illinois after an impressive training camp. With the Cowboys missing Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (injured reserve/foot) to start the season, Houston played 60 snaps in the first two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, catching two passes for 16 yards.

Gallup might make his season debut as early as Monday night against the New York Giants depending on how the week of practice goes. So far he's had limited participation, but the Cowboys are hoping to continue ramping up his workload. Waiving Houston also creates a path for third-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert to potentially be active for the first time in his career, perhaps as early Week 3.

The move also gives the Cowboys some roster flexibility for the week. The team gets two standard practice elevations each week, but now there's an open roster spot if perhaps another player needs to be added before the Giants game. Backup quarterback Will Grier is expected to be called up again as the backup to fill-in starter Cooper Rush, and last week center Alec Lindstrom also was elevated for offensive line depth with Connor McGovern (high ankle sprain) injured. Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is continuing to ramp up his practice work, and perhaps tight end Sean McKeon could be an option, too, depending on whether starter Dalton Schultz (knee sprain) is able to play this week. He's considered day to day.

Houston will be eligible to sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

