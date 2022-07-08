Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Diggs Brothers Profiled In Latest SI Issue

Jul 07, 2022 at 07:50 PM
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

The Dallas Cowboys are less than a month away from training camp in Oxnard, Calif. After finishing his second season with a breakout 11 interceptions, more than any NFL player in 40 years, Trevon Diggs knows all eyes are on him to have yet another great year.

However, he has something other players don't – a brother that keeps pushing him.

That relationship is the focus of the latest SI article that profiles the Diggs brothers:

An unstoppable wide receiver and an unbeatable cornerback, but at the end of the day they are brothers. Trevon and Stefon Diggs are blessing the August cover of The Strength Issue: Sports Illustrated. Elite sibling pairs in the NFL are rare to come by. Trevon Diggs is a corner for the Dallas Cowboys going into his third season, and Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills going into his 8thseason.

Diggs Brothers Profiled In Latest Sports Illustrated | 2022

The subject of a recent Sports Illustrated feature, Trevon & Stefon Diggs talk about the "unbreakable bond" between these two brothers. Check out some views from their photo shoot.

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Throughout the article, Trevon praises Stefon for helping raise him and being a big influence in his life and career. The pair had to lean on one another growing up through difficult times.

In return, Stefon expresses his lofty goals for Trevon and his career.

"I want him to have a couple more All-Pros, I want him to be a legend. When you mention the best corners to ever play, I just want his name to be right there, not in the afterthought…"

Trevon Diggs doesn't rule out playing with his brother Stefon Diggs: 'It could happen eventually.'

Whether or not that ever happens, these two will always share more than a logo on their helmet.

