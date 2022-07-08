CowBuzz: Diggs Brothers Profiled In Latest SI Issue

The Dallas Cowboys are less than a month away from training camp in Oxnard, Calif. After finishing his second season with a breakout 11 interceptions, more than any NFL player in 40 years, Trevon Diggs knows all eyes are on him to have yet another great year.

However, he has something other players don't – a brother that keeps pushing him.

That relationship is the focus of the latest SI article that profiles the Diggs brothers: