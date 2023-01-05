D-Ware, Woodson Named Hall of Fame Finalists

Ware, a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2005, played nine seasons in Dallas, registering a franchise-record 117 sacks. He spent the final three years of his career in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

Woodson spent his entire career with the Cowboys, setting the record for most tackles in franchise history in 2002. Woodson took a backseat to other high-profile players in his career as the Cowboys were winning Super Bowls in the 90s. Ironically enough, the day he set the team record for most tackles in 2002, Woodson's moment was overshadowed by Emmitt Smith, who became the NFL's all-time leading rusher that same day.