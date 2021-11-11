#ATLvsDAL

Dak Gets Back To Basics After Loss To Broncos

Nov 11, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas –Dak Prescott doesn't believe last Sunday's blowout loss to the Broncos provided a blueprint for stopping the Cowboys' offense, but he's determined to rebound from what he called his "worst game of the season."

To do that, the star quarterback is getting back to basics.

Prescott said he's focused intently on his footwork in practice this week, an area of his job that he takes pride in but was lacking when he watched the game back on film.

"I think my footwork was poor in that game, and I think it may have come from the lack of it over the past few weeks," Prescott said, referencing the two weeks he didn't practice in late October because of a right calf strain. "This week it was important to get back to doing all my basic drills, pushing it, being smart about it, obviously, not putting too much on myself, but making sure that I've got the reps and I get every rep in the game plan, whether it's moving off the spot and just making sure I get back to the basics of what I believe in with my footwork."

Prescott said he noticed that he wasn't driving his throws on certain plays, including his incomplete pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter – the first of two 

straight fourth-down stops by the Denver defense that shifted momentum squarely in the Broncos' favor.

"I didn't get my lower half underneath and tried to change my arm angle and when you add those two, that's exactly what you get," Prescott said. "So I knew that one, but just overall not being as accurate as I'm normally or planned to be. 

"It took film and realizing I wasn't getting my feet in the ground, wasn't sitting on my back leg like I normally do. And that's what this week was, getting back to work and making sure I did that."

Prescott and the offense drove for two late touchdowns after falling behind 30-0 in the fourth quarter. He finished the game 19-of-39 for 232 yards, two TDs and an interception. His 48.7% completion rate was the worst of his career, and the Cowboys' 16 points and 290 total yards were both season lows.

"I don't think it was a blueprint. I just don't think we played a great game, starting with myself," Prescott said. "It was my worst game of the season. I think we can look around at all different phases and I'm sure some of the other guys have said the same. This week it was about taking accountability, about finding ways to get better individually, making this unit better and just being better for our team to make sure that we don't have a performance like that again."

Cowboys players and coaches have agreed that the team lacked its normal physical style of play last Sunday. Wide receiver Amari Cooper said it was a reminder for that the 6-2 Cowboys "can't take our eye off the prize."

Prescott said it's possible the team was a little "overconfident in a sense" heading into that game, riding a six-game win streak.

"When you go on a run like we were, winning a lot of games, doing it different ways. I think maybe that snuck in unconsciously," he said.

"For us, it's about getting back to the basics, getting back to who we are, being very cognizant of every little thing that we do and not taking anything for granted. Our preparation, every play out here, just making the most of every opportunity to get better."

Prescott said his right calf is "healthy" and had "no residual effects" from the Denver game. He has practiced fully again this week.

He and the Cowboys are ready to move on from Denver.

"As a team, we've got to get back to who we are and the expectations of playing," he said.

