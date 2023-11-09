Dak, Lamb see career-best run continuing in 2023

FRISCO, Texas — Coming out of the week five loss in San Francisco, CeeDee Lamb was vocal about how he felt like he could have been integrated into that game and how it could've helped the final outcome.

The displeasure led towards a conversation between Lamb and all of the offensive leaders including Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer to discuss how things could be different moving forward.

Since then, Lamb has rattled off three consecutive 100-yard games including back-to-back performances that have each set his career high in receiving yards. For him, that conversation served as a turning point in the 2023 season for him and the offense.

"I feel like without that conversation, I don't think we would've got to where we are now," Lamb said. "I feel like the elevation in the offense is amazing. I'm grateful for that and grateful for the team in trusting in me."

For Prescott, the conversation after the loss to the 49ers paired with the chemistry that the two have built since the start of the 2022 season has led to Lamb being in the top five of receiving leaders in the NFL in 2023.

"It's a build from last year," Prescott said. "We had great numbers last year, the chemistry from there has really grown. We really got to settle in and learn each other's game and learn what we want to do and get our communication better. CeeDee is a hell of an athlete and he's a hungry competitor."

That culmination of continuous reps has allowed for a consistent chemistry with Lamb and Prescott, as the two used a full offseason together to perfect their timing and connection.

"Nothing is necessarily different," Lamb said. "There's just a lot of time that we worked on this offseason compared to any other offseason we've had. We had the full offseason together. A lot of bonding, a lot of time together and it's showing. The trust in each other when I'm running my route, I'm seeing him and he's seeing me."

"You can't beat timing. The only thing you can do is try to knock it off."

It's been the added aspects to Lamb's game as well in 2023 that have allowed him to succeed with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball: succeeding in getting out of breaks, releasing off the line faster and excelling both inside and outside.

"I'm comfortable anywhere on the field," Lamb said. "Outside the numbers, inside the numbers, out of the backfield. Whatever the team needs, versatility is another one of my key components to myself. I take pride in it. Line me up anywhere and tell me what I got."

As far as keeping his career-best pace going, Lamb sees an opportunity to make his short spurt turn into a consistent run throughout the course of the season with Prescott throwing him the ball.