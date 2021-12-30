Micah Parsons Takes Home Another Rookie Award

He's also won the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week award three times (Week 8, 10 & 14) and he was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Week for the Week 8 win over Minnesota.

Parsons is also within striking distance of setting an NFL rookie record for most sacks in a season. With 13, he needs two to pass Jevon Kearse, who had 14.5 in 1999 with the Titans. Kearse is the cousin of current Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

So now what? All of this points towards Parsons becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has never happened before in the Cowboys franchise.