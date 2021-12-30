Micah Parsons Takes Home Another Rookie Award

In the NFL, there's only four full months of a regular season.
Micah Parsons has now won Defensive Rookie of the Month for two of them.
The NFL announced Thursday morning that Parsons has been named the top defensive rookie once again for the month of December.
The Cowboys went 4-0 in the month, winning three straight road games at New Orleans, Washington and the NY Giants before returning home to crush Washington by 42 points.
In the four games, Parsons totaled four more sacks and 10 pressures. But he's doing all of that mostly from the linebacker position as the Cowboys returned their top defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence.
But Parsons' impact was still felt in the last four games as the Cowboys continued to be an aggressive defense, garnering 10 interceptions in the month.
For Parsons, this is his second monthly award, as he also won the Rookie of the Month award for November, becoming the first player in franchise history to win this award twice in a season.
He's also won the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week award three times (Week 8, 10 & 14) and he was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Week for the Week 8 win over Minnesota.
Parsons is also within striking distance of setting an NFL rookie record for most sacks in a season. With 13, he needs two to pass Jevon Kearse, who had 14.5 in 1999 with the Titans. Kearse is the cousin of current Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.
So now what? All of this points towards Parsons becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, which has never happened before in the Cowboys franchise.
But Parsons is also one of the favorites for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, although his teammate Trevon Diggs, who has 11 picks, is likely one of the finalists as well.