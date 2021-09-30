Diggs Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

Interceptions get you on award lists, and timing doesn't hurt. In front of a national audience on Monday Night Football against the Eagles, Diggs took his third interception 59 yards to the end zone to put the Cowboys ahead, 27-7, and all but cement the win.

Plays like that are why the Cowboys lead the league in takeaways and in turnover differential, but it's not just that. Diggs leads all defensive players with six pass breakups, with three of those coming against Philadelphia. The second-year standout also turned heads in Week 1 by being largely responsible for limiting Mike Evans to just 24 yards on three catches.

Often criticized heading into the season, the Dallas secondary is currently ranked 10th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing just 277 yards per game. Diggs is no small part of that.

It's just three games, but it's an impressive run – the longest streak of interceptions to open a Cowboys season since Everson Walls in 1985.