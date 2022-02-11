Micah Parsons Wins Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Parsons would line up in different spots all season: linebacker, edge rusher, situational blitzer. He became the 12th Cowboys rookie to make the Pro Bowl and the first Cowboys rookie defensive player on The Associated Press' first-team All-Pro squad.

"For a guy to have that kind of production when you're not playing the position full time, I think that speaks to where his future is going from tackles for loss and sacks and impact plays," Quinn said last month. "We plan on him being an excellent player here for a long time and I thought just to kick it off in that fashion for him has been a remarkable start to it.