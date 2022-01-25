Micah Parsons Named PFWA Rookie Of The Year

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' season has ended, but Micah Parsons keeps collecting awards.
This time, the dynamic linebacker has been named Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Parsons' latest honor isn't much of a surprise given his production as an off-the-ball linebacker and situational pass rusher this season. He posted a franchise rookie record 13.0 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss, the most by a Cowboys linebacker since Sean Lee in 2017.
Parsons won back-to-back NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards for November and December, becoming the first Cowboys player on offense or defense to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.
Parsons is also a top candidate for the biggest honors yet: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Only one rookie has ever won both in the same season: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor back in 1981. There's probably bigger competition for DPOY, specifically from Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL record for sacks in a season (22.5).
The league will announce the winner of both those awards at NFL Honors, a primetime special airing Thursday, Feb. 10 on ABC/ESPN and NFL Network.