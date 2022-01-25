Micah Parsons Named PFWA Rookie Of The Year

Parsons won back-to-back NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards for November and December, becoming the first Cowboys player on offense or defense to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

Parsons is also a top candidate for the biggest honors yet: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Only one rookie has ever won both in the same season: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor back in 1981. There's probably bigger competition for DPOY, specifically from Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL record for sacks in a season (22.5).