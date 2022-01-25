NFL Awards

Micah Parsons Named PFWA Rookie Of The Year

Jan 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Micah-Parsons-Named-PFWA-Rookie-Of-The-Year-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' season has ended, but Micah Parsons keeps collecting awards.

This time, the dynamic linebacker has been named Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Parsons' latest honor isn't much of a surprise given his production as an off-the-ball linebacker and situational pass rusher this season. He posted a franchise rookie record 13.0 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss, the most by a Cowboys linebacker since Sean Lee in 2017.

Parsons won back-to-back NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month awards for November and December, becoming the first Cowboys player on offense or defense to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards.

Parsons is also a top candidate for the biggest honors yet: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Only one rookie has ever won both in the same season: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor back in 1981. There's probably bigger competition for DPOY, specifically from Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who tied the NFL record for sacks in a season (22.5).

The league will announce the winner of both those awards at NFL Honors, a primetime special airing Thursday, Feb. 10 on ABC/ESPN and NFL Network.

Related Content

news

3 Cowboys Make AP NFL First-Team All-Pro

Cowboys guard Zack Martin, cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons made The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro first team.
news

Dak Claims 3rd Offensive Player of the Week Award

A record-setting night in Philadelphia earned Dak the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award again.
news

Micah Parsons Takes Home Another Rookie Award

The awards keep piling up for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for the second time this season.
news

Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Dak Prescott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
news

Dak Nominated For Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee for the 32nd annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given to an NFL player who most exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship.
news

Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month 

The Cowboys linebacker posted 6.5 sacks in the month of November, the second-most in team history. 
news

Diggs Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

In case there was any one left who hadn't noticed, the NFL put it in writing Thursday morning by announcing Diggs as its NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Advertising