Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month 

Now Parsons did already pass Ware in another category, setting the Cowboys rookie record for sacks in a single season with nine, and still has six games to play.

As for the awards, this is the Cowboys' second monthly award of the season as Trevon Diggs won NFL Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Parsons has won Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice (Week 8 at Minnesota, Week 10 vs. Atlanta) and was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Vikings as well.