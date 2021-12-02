#DALvsNO

Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month 

Dec 02, 2021 at 08:56 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Micah-Parsons-hero
AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

The awards keep rolling in for Micah Parsons and it seems like something he should get used to.

The Cowboys linebacker was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, a month that saw him record 6.5 sacks, tied for the most in franchise history, only behind DeMarcus Ware's seven sacks in October of 2011.

Now Parsons did already pass Ware in another category, setting the Cowboys rookie record for sacks in a single season with nine, and still has six games to play.

As for the awards, this is the Cowboys' second monthly award of the season as Trevon Diggs won NFL Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Parsons has won Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice (Week 8 at Minnesota, Week 10 vs. Atlanta) and was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Vikings as well.

Heading into Thursday night's game with the Saints, Parsons leads the Cowboys in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (9.0) and quarterback pressures (26). He's tied with Randy Gregory on the lead with two forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

Keys To Victory: Battle Of Two Desperate Teams

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Saints on Thursday.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen to #DALvsNO

The team will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints (5-6), and the game will be Thursday at 7:20 (CT) on FOX.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Saints

The Cowboys will head to New Orleans without their head coach and a few others on the Covid list. Both teams have a plethora of injuries and questions marks. So here are some predictions for Thursday's game.
news

Mick Shots: Time To Turn Bad Times Around

Bad enough the Cowboys have lost three of their past four games, again having to go back to a year ago to find the last time.
news

Blue Chips: 5 Best Players On The Saints

Here are the top players for the Saints that the Cowboys will have to worry about on Thursday.
news

5 Bucks: Quinn's Audition; AB's Response & More

Buck Brooks shares his thoughts and observations after re-watching the Cowboys' loss to the Raiders.
news

Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop?

Taking a look at this week's power rankings after the Cowboys have now lost three of four games.
news

Amari Cooper Activated From COVID-19 List

 As the Cowboys get set to travel to New Orleans, they've made one important addition to their active roster.
news

Diggs Not Frustrated By Fewer Chances At INTs

Trevon Diggs hasn't seen as many opportunities at picks as he'd probably prefer, but he's far more focused on getting back in the win column than interceptions.
news

Trysten Hill's Suspension Reduced To One Game

Hill appealed his original two-game suspension for a postgame punch that occurred Thanksgiving Day against the Raiders.
news

Communication Is Key For The O-Line vs. Saints

It's been a challenging week for the offensive line, and it'll be a challenging environment Thursday night in New Orleans. That's why communication is key, LT Tyron Smith says.
Advertising