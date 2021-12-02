Micah Parsons Wins NFL's Rookie of the Month 

The awards keep rolling in for Micah Parsons and it seems like something he should get used to.
The Cowboys linebacker was named NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, a month that saw him record 6.5 sacks, tied for the most in franchise history, only behind DeMarcus Ware's seven sacks in October of 2011.
Now Parsons did already pass Ware in another category, setting the Cowboys rookie record for sacks in a single season with nine, and still has six games to play.
As for the awards, this is the Cowboys' second monthly award of the season as Trevon Diggs won NFL Defensive Player of the Month for September.
Parsons has won Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week twice (Week 8 at Minnesota, Week 10 vs. Atlanta) and was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Vikings as well.
Heading into Thursday night's game with the Saints, Parsons leads the Cowboys in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (9.0) and quarterback pressures (26). He's tied with Randy Gregory on the lead with two forced fumbles.