Trevon Diggs Shares NFL's Most Improved Award

As for Patterson, he had 11 touchdowns as a hybrid runner/receiver for the Falcons. Until this year, he had been primarily a kick return specialist but carved out an offensive role in 2021.

Diggs becomes the third Cowboys player to win this award, joining Miles Austin (2009) and Dez Bryant (2012).

The Most Improved Award is one of two that was announced by PFWA. The other was for Comeback Player of the Year, given to Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The second-year Bengals QB suffered a knee injury last year and has returned to set franchise records for Cincy, and also has them in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.

It's expected that Burrow beat out Dak Prescott, who is another qualified candidate for the award, having returned from ankle surgery to set a franchise record in TD passes and led the Cowboys to a 12-5 season.