Trevon Diggs Shares NFL's Most Improved Award

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWW) honored Trevon Diggs for an amazing season that saw him hit NFL records that have lasted over four decades.
Diggs was named Co-Most Improved Player of the Year, an awarded voted on by PFWA. He shares the honor with Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson.
Diggs had 11 interceptions to lead the NFL in 2021. It's the most picks by a Cowboys player since Everson Walls in 1981. Diggs was named first-team All-Pro and will play in his first Pro Bowl next week. Last year, Diggs had three interceptions as a rookie for the Cowboys.
As for Patterson, he had 11 touchdowns as a hybrid runner/receiver for the Falcons. Until this year, he had been primarily a kick return specialist but carved out an offensive role in 2021.
Diggs becomes the third Cowboys player to win this award, joining Miles Austin (2009) and Dez Bryant (2012).
The Most Improved Award is one of two that was announced by PFWA. The other was for Comeback Player of the Year, given to Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The second-year Bengals QB suffered a knee injury last year and has returned to set franchise records for Cincy, and also has them in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.
It's expected that Burrow beat out Dak Prescott, who is another qualified candidate for the award, having returned from ankle surgery to set a franchise record in TD passes and led the Cowboys to a 12-5 season.
Prescott still has a shot to win the AP Comeback Player of the Year, which will be announced before the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors event.