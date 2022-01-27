Quinn Named NFL's Top Assistant Coach Award

For the last two weeks, Dan Quinn's name has remained in the news, mostly because he's been interviewing for head coaching jobs across the league.

But on Thursday, the news has remained positive for the Cowboys and for Quinn.

Earlier in the day, reports around the league have said Quinn has informed the team he is returning as the defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Later in the afternoon, it was announced that Quinn has been named Assistant Coach of the Year, voted on by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Quinn is the first assistant coach for the Cowboys to receive this award.

Hired a year ago to help turn around one of the worst defenses in franchise history, Quinn was able to do just that. His guidance not only helped Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs to All-Pro status, but the Cowboys led the NFL in interceptions (26) and ranked seventh in the NFL in points allowed per game (21.1).

Parsons became the first defensive rookie in Cowboys history to make first-team All-Pro and Diggs tied a 40-year-old record for most interceptions in a season.