Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense persevere vs. Colts: 'We had to have it'

The Cowboys offense was able to post 508 total yards of offense despite being without WR George Pickens, who was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff with a hamstring injury that had limited him in practice throughout the week. Prescott completed 21 of his 34 passing attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

Ten of those completions, 195 of the yards and one of the touchdowns went to CeeDee Lamb, the second-most receiving yards Lamb has had in a game in his career. Two completions and 53 yards went to Ryan Flournoy, none bigger than a 46-yard deep ball to spark the Cowboys' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Prescott wasn't surprised by either.

"What I expect from those guys, honestly," Prescott said. "That's how they practice, that's how they approach the game, that's how detailed they are in everything that they do. Trust me, CeeDee after the game tells me, 'I owe you about 60 yards and a touchdown.' That's the standard that he sets for himself, that we have and the expectations. Flo's a guy that I can't talk enough about him. I try to every time to just tell you guys what he means to me, what he means to this offense, a guy that does everything right."

Not only did the Cowboys score in the two-minute drill at the end of the game, they also were able to do so at the end of the half to build a 17-7 lead going into the break. Both drives were critical in the game to Prescott, and an example of the work Dallas has put in to executing with minimal time on the clock.

"Obviously the one in the first half to get the touchdown was big, was good for momentum going into half…" Prescott said. "And then at the end of the game, I mean, it was a must. We talked about a must win, it was a must drive, and we had to have it."

"Communication throughout the board and throughout the whole offense was great and ultimately, as I said, I want to be in those situations if it means going to win the game. I know the rest of the offense does. Not surprised just by the way that we do two minute, and the way that we prepare with two minute, that we were able to come up with touchdowns like that."

Sitting at 4-5 at the halfway point of the season, Prescott subscribes to the theory that all eight games remaining on the schedule are "must-win" games.

"Our record, we've done it to ourselves, we've put ourselves in this position, it is what it is," Prescott said. "Thank God for the opportunity that we have to fight out of this hole that we put ourselves in. Understanding the Giants did win today, so it's not like they're making it easier for us. So at this point, simple as that, yea, it's a must win. Every game is a must win. And I hope every man, woman in that building, support staff, coaches, everybody, have this mindset, just how can they better the team?"

Their next "must-win" game opportunity comes next Sunday against the 49ers, who were 6-1 and the number one team in the NFC heading into Week 9 and have won the last four games against the Cowboys. Prescott understands the importance of the matchup.