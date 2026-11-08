Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense persevere vs. Colts: 'We had to have it'

INDIANAPOLIS – The Cowboys entered their Week 9 matchup against the Colts under pressure to get a win. Earlier in the week, QB Dak Prescott said he loved the pressure and that it raises the level for himself and his teammates to find a way to get a victory.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Cowboys did that on Sunday in Indianapolis with a 27-23 win. In Prescott's own words, Dallas made things harder on themselves with penalties, something that has been a thorn in their side this season and has led to tougher downs and distances. This time, they were able to prevail despite it.
"When you're not as clean as you want to be, you make it tougher on yourself," Prescott said. "Sometimes you can overcome it, sometimes you can't. Today we did. Don't want them all to be this close, don't want it like that, but I've said it before: If I can get the ball in my hands with an opportunity to win the game, I'll take it that way. If they all have to come down to that, I'm fine with it."
Prescott led a four play, 65-yard touchdown drive in 29 seconds with less than two minutes to play in the game that finished with a one-yard Javonte Williams touchdown to put Dallas in front. The Cowboys defense did their part on the next drive with a game-sealing interception from rookie DB Caleb Downs, the first of his NFL career.
Finishing games had been something Dallas wasn't able to do in one-possession games against teams like the Ravens in Week 3, and last week against the Cardinals at home. Although the Cowboys led some leads slip over the course of the afternoon, they were able to land the final pair of punches.
"You get a chance, you got to go win it, you got to go finish it," Prescott said. "There's going to be some ups and downs, we can't ride them, we've got to stay focused and stay locked into whatever our job is individually and it's important collectively. At the end of the game, when you've got an opportunity to win or to close them out, you've got to do it, you can't let up."
The Cowboys offense was able to post 508 total yards of offense despite being without WR George Pickens, who was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff with a hamstring injury that had limited him in practice throughout the week. Prescott completed 21 of his 34 passing attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns.
Ten of those completions, 195 of the yards and one of the touchdowns went to CeeDee Lamb, the second-most receiving yards Lamb has had in a game in his career. Two completions and 53 yards went to Ryan Flournoy, none bigger than a 46-yard deep ball to spark the Cowboys' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Prescott wasn't surprised by either.
"What I expect from those guys, honestly," Prescott said. "That's how they practice, that's how they approach the game, that's how detailed they are in everything that they do. Trust me, CeeDee after the game tells me, 'I owe you about 60 yards and a touchdown.' That's the standard that he sets for himself, that we have and the expectations. Flo's a guy that I can't talk enough about him. I try to every time to just tell you guys what he means to me, what he means to this offense, a guy that does everything right."
Not only did the Cowboys score in the two-minute drill at the end of the game, they also were able to do so at the end of the half to build a 17-7 lead going into the break. Both drives were critical in the game to Prescott, and an example of the work Dallas has put in to executing with minimal time on the clock.
"Obviously the one in the first half to get the touchdown was big, was good for momentum going into half…" Prescott said. "And then at the end of the game, I mean, it was a must. We talked about a must win, it was a must drive, and we had to have it."
"Communication throughout the board and throughout the whole offense was great and ultimately, as I said, I want to be in those situations if it means going to win the game. I know the rest of the offense does. Not surprised just by the way that we do two minute, and the way that we prepare with two minute, that we were able to come up with touchdowns like that."
Sitting at 4-5 at the halfway point of the season, Prescott subscribes to the theory that all eight games remaining on the schedule are "must-win" games.
"Our record, we've done it to ourselves, we've put ourselves in this position, it is what it is," Prescott said. "Thank God for the opportunity that we have to fight out of this hole that we put ourselves in. Understanding the Giants did win today, so it's not like they're making it easier for us. So at this point, simple as that, yea, it's a must win. Every game is a must win. And I hope every man, woman in that building, support staff, coaches, everybody, have this mindset, just how can they better the team?"
Their next "must-win" game opportunity comes next Sunday against the 49ers, who were 6-1 and the number one team in the NFC heading into Week 9 and have won the last four games against the Cowboys. Prescott understands the importance of the matchup.
"We've got to be ready," Prescott said. "We've had these games up and down, and we understand that it's a good opponent coming in. An NFC opponent, and we'll get them at home. So we've got to make sure we have a great week of preparation to put ourselves in the best position to go out there and get a win. At the end of the day, whatever it takes. If it comes down to the end like this one, whatever it takes, regardless. Everybody, every man in that locker room, coaching staff, support staff needs to have on their mind that we've got to get a win."