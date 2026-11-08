Quinnen Williams backs up talk with execution

"If there's a better interior defensive lineman than him in the league, I haven't been around one in a long time," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said in his postgame press conference. "He's just dominant, the way he can change the game. … I think he and Kenny (Clark) inside, they really willed us to go get this victory. The guys followed their lead because the pushing stuff inside in the pocket was incredible.

"I'm going in the right direction," Williams said. "I'm going in the right direction on what I want to be, what I want to do, how I want to affect teams. I want to be a game changer, especially on this defense."

Needless to say, he was in this one. While the Colts did add to the scoreboard on their next two possessions, they were limited to field goals, not touchdowns. And on Indianapolis' final series, which came with just over a minute left on the clock, Williams and company provided enough pressure to disrupt Daniel Jones. The Colts quarterback was flagged for intentional grounding on first down, and then on third down his desperation heave deep was intercepted by the Cowboys' Caleb Downs. Game over.