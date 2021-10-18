Dak To Get MRI Monday For Calf Injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – No injury could wipe the smiles off Dak Prescott's face Sunday night.
Moments after throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, Prescott addressed the media with a walking boot on his right calf.
In a cruel twist of fate, Prescott sustained the injury on the final play against New England, delivering the pass that improved the Cowboys to 5-1.
"It just came down funny and that's what it was. It's something we'll get checked out and I'll be fine," he said.
Prescott was in good spirits following the 35-29 win, understandably. But that's not likely to allay concerns about the Cowboys' franchise quarterback. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday, and he joked that the injury will give people something new to speculate about during the team's bye week.
"I'll be fine, have fun with it," he joked to reporters.