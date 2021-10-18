Dak's Confidence Shows In More Ways Than One

The gaudy statline speaks for itself. Prescott completed 71% of his passes and threw three touchdown passes. He found eight different receivers. The tidbit that's going to get passed around the most – and rightfully so – is that his 445 passing yards are the most-ever against a Patriots defense coached by Bill Belichick.

"Honestly, didn't know I threw for that much until Zeke told me in the locker room," Prescott said.

The numbers are fun, but the way Prescott tallied them was the most impressive part. This was an offense that sputtered in the early going. There was a tipped pass that turned into an end zone interception early in the second quarter. Roughly 20 minutes later, Prescott fumbled a literal millimeter away from the goal line on a quarterback sneak, ensuring the Cowboys would go into halftime down, 14-10.

Now, contrast that with crunch time.

From the final six minutes of the fourth quarter until CeeDee Lamb's game-winning touchdown in overtime, the Cowboys touched the ball three times in one of the most frenetic half hours of football in recent memory.

Those three possessions led to a missed 52-yard field goal and a made 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein, and then the obvious walkoff. And in those three possession, with a 5-1 start on the line, all Prescott managed to do was complete 11-of-15 passes for 129 yards and the touchdown, concerting a crucial 4th-and-4 and picking up 24 yards on an all-important 3rd-and-25 along the way.