Game Notes: Tyron’s Status, Block Party & More

Foxborough, Mass — Tyron Smith was technically listed as "Questionable" for Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots because he apparently aggravated his neck in practice last week only one season removed from neck surgery. But as soon as his MRI returned with "favorable" results, it was obvious to everyone the All-Pro veteran would be starting against New England.
Unfortunately, when Tony Pollard tripped over Smith's leg during the contest it led to an ankle injury that required the left tackle to go back to the locker room. But by the fourth quarter Smith was back on the field blocking against the Patriots' pass rush.
"I just had to get re-taped, get it together and get back on the field and help my teammates out," Smith said after the game.
Between a worrisome neck situation, and an in-game ankle injury, Smith admitted that he and the rest of the team could use the upcoming bye week, but said that in the moments after the game, he certainly wasn't thinking about pain.
"I feel great right now, especially after the win."
-Jonny Auping
