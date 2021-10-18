Game Notes: Tyron’s Status, Block Party & More

1 / 5

Best For Last

If not for the Week 1 injury to Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson wouldn't be getting the number of opportunities that he has thus far this season. At times, it's been clear that Wilson is no Gallup, but more often than not, the team has likely been grateful to have such a talented receiver so far down their depth chart.

Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots was a rollercoaster for Wilson. In the second half, Dak Prescott threw a perfect pass to Wilson in the end zone and the receiver seemingly had the ball for a touchdown before it was knocked out of his grip at the last possible second. Wilson also fumbled a punt return before fighting at the bottom of a pile of players to get the ball back.

But on 4th and 4 with 1:28 second left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys down three points, the Cowboys needed a first down conversion to keep their chances of victory alive. Prescott looked to his left and threw a pass high over a defender requiring Wilson to leap to make a 13-yard reception that would lead to a game-tying field goal.

"It feels good that I trust in [my teammates] just like they trust in me," Wilson said after the game. "Obviously in the red zone there were a couple that I wish I could have pulled in, but I told [Prescott] just like he told me: 'We're gonna get it when we need it.'

— Jonny Auping (10/17)