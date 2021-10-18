Notebook

Game Notes: Tyron's Status, Block Party & More

Oct 17, 2021 at 10:30 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Foxborough, Mass — Tyron Smith was technically listed as "Questionable" for Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots because he apparently aggravated his neck in practice last week only one season removed from neck surgery. But as soon as his MRI returned with "favorable" results, it was obvious to everyone the All-Pro veteran would be starting against New England.

Unfortunately, when Tony Pollard tripped over Smith's leg during the contest it led to an ankle injury that required the left tackle to go back to the locker room. But by the fourth quarter Smith was back on the field blocking against the Patriots' pass rush.

"I just had to get re-taped, get it together and get back on the field and help my teammates out," Smith said after the game.

Between a worrisome neck situation, and an in-game ankle injury, Smith admitted that he and the rest of the team could use the upcoming bye week, but said that in the moments after the game, he certainly wasn't thinking about pain.

"I feel great right now, especially after the win."

-Jonny Auping

Best For Last

If not for the Week 1 injury to Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson wouldn't be getting the number of opportunities that he has thus far this season. At times, it's been clear that Wilson is no Gallup, but more often than not, the team has likely been grateful to have such a talented receiver so far down their depth chart.

Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots was a rollercoaster for Wilson. In the second half, Dak Prescott threw a perfect pass to Wilson in the end zone and the receiver seemingly had the ball for a touchdown before it was knocked out of his grip at the last possible second. Wilson also fumbled a punt return before fighting at the bottom of a pile of players to get the ball back.

But on 4th and 4 with 1:28 second left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys down three points, the Cowboys needed a first down conversion to keep their chances of victory alive. Prescott looked to his left and threw a pass high over a defender requiring Wilson to leap to make a 13-yard reception that would lead to a game-tying field goal.

"It feels good that I trust in [my teammates] just like they trust in me," Wilson said after the game. "Obviously in the red zone there were a couple that I wish I could have pulled in, but I told [Prescott] just like he told me: 'We're gonna get it when we need it.'

— Jonny Auping (10/17)

Block Party Being aggressive on the punt return team can sometimes backfire. Although special teams coordinator John Fassel took some heat for a penalty trying to block a punt in Week 2 vs. the Chargers, he went for another one Sunday. In the second quarter, Fassel deployed the same aggression and this time linebacker Luke Gifford got a clean block of the punt before recovering the ball himself and giving the Cowboys great field position. It was the first time the Cowboys blocked a punt since 2015. Gifford said after the game that Fassel tells the entire special teams that they can't predict which player might have a chance to block a punt or make a big play so each player needs to be ready for his opportunity. "You have to be aggressive and put your foot on the gas and that's what we preach," Gifford said. "I know if we just do things the way we're supposed to and hold each other accountable, it's going to work out." — Jonny Auping (10/17)
Block Party

Being aggressive on the punt return team can sometimes backfire. Although special teams coordinator John Fassel took some heat for a penalty trying to block a punt in Week 2 vs. the Chargers, he went for another one Sunday.

In the second quarter, Fassel deployed the same aggression and this time linebacker Luke Gifford got a clean block of the punt before recovering the ball himself and giving the Cowboys great field position. It was the first time the Cowboys blocked a punt since 2015.

Gifford said after the game that Fassel tells the entire special teams that they can't predict which player might have a chance to block a punt or make a big play so each player needs to be ready for his opportunity.

"You have to be aggressive and put your foot on the gas and that's what we preach," Gifford said. "I know if we just do things the way we're supposed to and hold each other accountable, it's going to work out."

— Jonny Auping (10/17)

Connor Battles Back Connor Williams has played so many snaps in his first few seasons with the Cowboys, first by necessity and then by earning his playing time with strong play, that it's easy to forget that he is only 24 years old. His relative youth showed at times in Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots. Williams had three holding penalties, the third of which came during a crucial fourth quarter drive and was compounded by an unsportsmanlike conduct. Williams didn't seem to agree with all the calls. "At that point of the game, when the calls aren't in your hands, you have to be able to move forward, look forward, take the negative of the last play and move on," Williams said after the game. Ultimately, the Cowboys had to continue to move the ball to reach overtime and eventually win the game, and Dak Prescott managed to mostly stay upright in the process, so Williams seemingly was able to bounce back from his mistakes. The Cowboys got the ball in overtime and scored a game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb. Williams said the offense went into that final drive as if they had played a flawless game. "We had plenty of time (left in overtime), and if we have time, we have a fighting chance," Williams said. "It was about getting in the end zone. — Jonny Auping (10/17)
Connor Battles Back

Connor Williams has played so many snaps in his first few seasons with the Cowboys, first by necessity and then by earning his playing time with strong play, that it's easy to forget that he is only 24 years old. His relative youth showed at times in Sunday's overtime win against the Patriots.

Williams had three holding penalties, the third of which came during a crucial fourth quarter drive and was compounded by an unsportsmanlike conduct. Williams didn't seem to agree with all the calls.

"At that point of the game, when the calls aren't in your hands, you have to be able to move forward, look forward, take the negative of the last play and move on," Williams said after the game.

Ultimately, the Cowboys had to continue to move the ball to reach overtime and eventually win the game, and Dak Prescott managed to mostly stay upright in the process, so Williams seemingly was able to bounce back from his mistakes.

The Cowboys got the ball in overtime and scored a game-winning touchdown to CeeDee Lamb. Williams said the offense went into that final drive as if they had played a flawless game.

"We had plenty of time (left in overtime), and if we have time, we have a fighting chance," Williams said. "It was about getting in the end zone.

— Jonny Auping (10/17)

Walk-Off Again The Cowboys hadn't beaten the Patriots on the road since 1987 in a game remembered mostly for Herschel Walker's 60-yard run in overtime to win the game 23-17. Sure enough, the Cowboys finally beat the Patriots on the road and it takes a walk-off touchdown again, this time by CeeDee Lamb to put the game away. In between those two scores, the Cowboys have just three other walk-off touchdowns from Rocket Ismail's TD in Washington in 1999, to Miles Austin beating Kansas City in 2009 to Jason Witten and Amari Cooper both beating the Eagles in 2016 and 2018. — Nick Eatman (10/17)
Walk-Off Again

The Cowboys hadn't beaten the Patriots on the road since 1987 in a game remembered mostly for Herschel Walker's 60-yard run in overtime to win the game 23-17.

Sure enough, the Cowboys finally beat the Patriots on the road and it takes a walk-off touchdown again, this time by CeeDee Lamb to put the game away.

In between those two scores, the Cowboys have just three other walk-off touchdowns from Rocket Ismail's TD in Washington in 1999, to Miles Austin beating Kansas City in 2009 to Jason Witten and Amari Cooper both beating the Eagles in 2016 and 2018.

— Nick Eatman (10/17)

