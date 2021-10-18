Further Review: A Nail-Biter In New England

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Under Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Coming into Sunday it had been 10 years since the last time the Cowboys scored a touchdown against New England [Kyle Youmans had all the Big Facts leading up to Sunday's game]
- Mickey Spagnola said last week the Cowboys were going to need to bring their best stuff against a below .500 team. "But more imposing than all those numbers, here comes the NFL's defensive Yoda, Bill Belichick, known to short-circuit the NFL's most powerful offenses," Spagnola wrote [Read Mickey's column coming into New England]
- Rob Phillips knew it was going to be a fight in New England, but he was pretty close on his pregame prediction. "If the Cowboys limit turnovers and don't let the Patriots' terrific special teams impact the game, I think they'll win a relatively low-scoring contest, something like 27-21," Phillips wrote [Read all of the DallasCowboys.com staff writers' gut feelings on the game]
- When Isaiah Stanback was picked up by the Patriots he was still a quarterback. On Pregame Live, Stanback shows just how thick that Belichick playbook is [Watch all of Playbook Live to relive the preparation for the game]
Game Time:
- As if the Cowboys didn't already have enough playmakers, Noah Brown made his case for more targets on Sunday [Watch Brown keep running for a 27-yard reception]
- Dak to Ceedee to take the lead in the third quarter was the definition of flawless execution [Watch Prescott connect with Lamb on the fade route]
- CeeDee Lamb might have been the Cowboys' biggest hero Sunday [Watch CeeDee's best plays against the the Patriots]
- Was Sunday the best game of Dak Prescott's career? Did he come out of it with an injury? [Watch Dak talk about Sunday's wild victory over New England after the game]
What now?
- How can you not wake up Monday morning and not revisit CeeDee Lamb's game-winning touchdown? [Watch CeeDee's walk-off score]
- Connor Williams kept getting penalized, but he kept blocking as well [Watch Connor Williams talk about his performance in the Cowboy's comeback win]
- One more mistake might have cost the Cowboys their tight victory, so Nick Eatman points you towards the tipped catch that Dalton Schultz brought in early in the game [Read about all five crucial plays that Eatman begs you not to forget]
- In the fourth quarter Trevon Diggs kept his interception streak alive and found the end zone. Then he gave up an equally huge play [Jonny Auping on Diggs grabbing another interception in a wild sequence]