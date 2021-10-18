Another Relentless Game From Randy Gregory

That's a sign of respect by opposing offenses – and indeed, Gregory is emerging as one of the league's most productive defensive ends in his first season as a starter since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round six years ago.

"I'm just really thankful, really grateful to be in the position I'm in, not only playing but playing well and playing with a team that's playing well," he said. "So I've got to keep telling myself that. I can't get too far ahead of myself. I understand it's a long season. There's still a lot that I have to do, a lot that I have to learn to be the player I want to be and help this team out the way I know I can."