Cowboys "Optimistic" Dak Won't Miss Game Action

"The bye week's right on time," McCarthy said.

Prescott sustained the injury on the final play Sunday: his 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime that sealed the Cowboys' 35-29 win over the New England Patriots.

He left Gillette Stadium with a walking boot on his right leg but said he could've finished the game if needed.

"It just came down funny and that's what it was. It's something we'll get checked out and I'll be fine," he said.