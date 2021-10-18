#DALvsNE

Cowboys "Optimistic" Dak Won't Miss Game Action

Oct 18, 2021 at 04:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-“Optimistic”-Dak-Won’t-Miss-Game-Action-hero
AP Photo/Stew Milne

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will re-evaluate quarterback Dak Prescott's calf strain in a week, but they're "optimistic" about his availability for their next game – Oct. 31 at Minnesota – based on Monday's MRI results, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"I think like any calf strain, especially this early, this close to the injury, there's variance in timelines," McCarthy said. "But we're optimistic for Minnesota."

Prescott will rest and rehab the injury during this week's bye and the Cowboys will re-evaluate again next Monday.

"The bye week's right on time," McCarthy said.

Prescott sustained the injury on the final play Sunday: his 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime that sealed the Cowboys' 35-29 win over the New England Patriots.

He left Gillette Stadium with a walking boot on his right leg but said he could've finished the game if needed.

"It just came down funny and that's what it was. It's something we'll get checked out and I'll be fine," he said.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup has been sidelined with a calf strain since Week 2, but clearly the timeline is different for Prescott, who might not miss any game action at all if the injury improves as expected over the next week.

Related Content

news

Updates: Dak Nominated For Weekly Passing Award

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Further Review: A Nail-Biter In New England

Every Monday this season Under Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
news

Spagnola: Maybe This Team Is Superhuman

In extending their winning streak to five games with a victory at New England, the Cowboys couldn't even beat themselves.
news

Dak To Get MRI Monday For Calf Injury

Moments after throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, Prescott addressed the media with a walking boot on his right calf.
news

Dak's Confidence Shows In More Ways Than One

In hobbled Dak Prescott, outfitted in a team-issued hoodie and a backward baseball cap, sporting a devilish grin. More notably, he was also sporting a hefty walking boot on a strained right calf.
news

Eatman: Cowboys Turned This Into A Beautiful Mess

Despite the penalties, turnovers and mistakes, the Cowboys cleaned it up just in time.
news

Another Relentless Game From Randy Gregory

Another week, another two-sack performance by Randy Gregory – including a huge momentum play against the Patriots.
news

Game Notes: Tyron's Status, Block Party & More

From an update on Tyron Smith's injury status to the special teams coming up with a punt block, here is a full notebook.
news

Fine Timing For CeeDee Lamb's Finest Moment

CeeDee Lamb spoke succinctly for an entire team – and an entire fanbase, probably.
news

Diggs Strikes Again In Wild Fourth-Quarter Sequence

Trevon Diggs did it again, recording his seventh interception of the season to give the Cowboys the lead in what turned out to be a crazy final few minutes.
news

Don't Forget These 5: How Losing Coin Toss Helped

Plays that might get forgotten include Cedrick Wilson's fourth-down catch and losing the coin toss.
Advertising