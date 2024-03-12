Dante Fowler the latest player to join Dan Quinn in Washington

FRISCO, Texas – When Dan Quinn left the Cowboys to become the new head coach in Washington, it was expected he might have some interest in some of these unrestricted free agents.

And sure enough, that has exactly been the case. The latest to leave Dallas for the Commanders is veteran pass-rusher Dante Fowler, who has agreed to terms on a deal.

Fowler joins fellow defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz as player that are expected to sign with Washington once the NFL free-agent signing period begins Wednesday. This will be Fowler's third time to reunite with Quinn, who was named head coach of the Commanders on Feb. 3.

Fowler, 29, had no starts for the Cowboys in his two-year stay but was still able to produce 10 sacks and 30 combined tackles, and his takedowns of opposing quarterbacks were almost always timely in nature; and his ability to force fumbles only raised his value on the open market as, one of the better rotational pass rushers in the NFL despite tapping the door of turning 30 years old in 2024.

That isn't to say Fowler can't continue to make an impact, because there are no indications at the moment that he's slowing down any time soon. His two seasons in Dallas were both productive and efficient when factoring in snaps awarded, making it a job well done.

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick of the Jaguars in 2015, is headed to his fifth pro team. After Jacksonville, he had two seasons with the Rams, two in Atlanta, where he also played once for Quinn, and then two years with the Cowboys.