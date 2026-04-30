Dee Winters on joining Cowboys: 'This is a huge year for me'

FRISCO, Texas – Dee Winters was moving into his new home in Arlington, Texas last Friday night when he got a call from Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones.

Dallas traded a fifth-round pick to the 49ers for Winters, who had just wrapped up his third NFL season in San Francisco.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it at all. I was surprised quite a bit…" Winters said of the news. "I definitely didn't have any plans on being traded. But everything happens for a reason, I'm excited that I'm back home and I get to play for the Dalals Cowboys."

Winters, a Texas native who played college football at TCU, had the most productive season of his NFL career in 2025, starting all 17 games for the 49ers and posting 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pass breakups and a pick-six.

"I think just the attention to detail last year, and just kind of understanding what offenses like to do," Winters said of what sparked his career-best year in 2025. "I feel like I started to pick up on it more as I got reps. Just that experience each and every game getting better and trying to use that motto, I think that really helped me have a decent year last year."

Now, the Cowboys are hoping that approach keeps Winters productive in their defense in 2026. Winters isn't too familiar with playing a 3-4 base scheme like Christian Parker's, but is excited for the plan that Dallas has for him.

"He wants to get me in space," Winters said of Parker's plan for him. "He feels like one of my assets is me being in space and being able to make tackles in space. Just run and hit with my physicality and speed that I bring to the game. Him and I both are excited to see what that looks like and go from there."

Another area that Winters doesn't have much experience in is at MIKE linebacker wearing the green dot. In San Francisco, Winters played WILL linebacker and All-Pro Fred Warner was the MIKE. With injuries across the board last season for the 49ers though, Winters got to experiment with it a little bit.

"Last year is when they started kind of implementing me in that spot a little bit," Winters said. "As far as experience, I really haven't had any. I've only done a few practices with the green dot, so that'll be new, but it's a first time for everything and I'm willing to do whatever it takes."

If the MIKE position and green dot responsibilities are what the Cowboys end up tasking Winters with, the biggest change Winters say he'll have to make to his week-to-week preparation will come vocally and in the film room.

"I feel like I do a pretty good job of communication at the WILL linebacker position, but being a MIKE linebacker, you have to be able to run the defense and make the calls," Winters said. "I think that takes a lot of film study. It's kind of a different aspect of the game that not a lot of others guys do. I think just taking the film room extremely serious and just running it."

Regardless of which spot he plays at the second level of Dallas' defense, Winters is heading into a contract season in his first year with the Cowboys and understands the importance of his performance in 2026.