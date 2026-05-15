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Offseason | 2026

Dak Prescott on George Pickens signing franchise tag, offseason work together

May 14, 2026 at 09:14 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas – On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stepped into the batter's box with nine of his teammates for the team's annual charity home run derby, which raised $80,000 for the Salvation Army.

In just under fourth months, Prescott will take the field at MetLife Stadium as the Cowboys kick off their 2026 season against the New York Giants. With him will be Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens, who signed his franchise tag with the Cowboys on April 29.

Having had the franchise tag placed on him twice in his career, Prescott knows the position that Pickens is in as he seeks a long-term contract and has voiced his backing of Pickens.

"I've just showed George my support," Prescott said. "The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he's going to be there. He's a hell of a talent. We've thrown this offseason, so I'm comfortable with where he's at and I'm excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling."

How much work have the two done this offseason together in their throwing sessions?

"As much as needed," Prescott said. "No different than any past offseason."

The earliest point that Pickens is required to be with the team is June 16 when the Cowboys begin their three-day mandatory minicamp. Dallas will begin OTAs on June 1, but those remain voluntary.

By signing the franchise tag, Pickens is currently set to remain in Dallas on a one-year, $27.3 million deal. Pickens and the Cowboys have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term agreement, but Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said before the NFL Draft that Dallas communicated with Pickens and his representation they would not be negotiating a multi-year deal this offseason, and also have "no intentions" of trading him.

At the NFL's Owner's Meetings in late March, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said that the team does have long-term plans for Pickens, which for now begin with him playing on the franchise tag in 2026.

"The franchise tag has an automatic timeframe on it and all of us will – and it's my plan and our thought – that we'll all be working within the timeframe of the conditions of the franchise tag," Jones said. "It should play itself out is the best way for me to say it. Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens."

In their first season together in 2025, Prescott and Pickens connected 93 times with career-highs for Pickens in yards (1,429) and touchdowns (9) en route to his first career Pro Bowl and Prescott's fourth.

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