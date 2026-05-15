Dak Prescott on George Pickens signing franchise tag, offseason work together

"I've just showed George my support," Prescott said. "The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he's going to be there. He's a hell of a talent. We've thrown this offseason, so I'm comfortable with where he's at and I'm excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling."

How much work have the two done this offseason together in their throwing sessions?

"As much as needed," Prescott said. "No different than any past offseason."

The earliest point that Pickens is required to be with the team is June 16 when the Cowboys begin their three-day mandatory minicamp. Dallas will begin OTAs on June 1, but those remain voluntary.

By signing the franchise tag, Pickens is currently set to remain in Dallas on a one-year, $27.3 million deal. Pickens and the Cowboys have until July 15 to come to terms on a long-term agreement, but Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones said before the NFL Draft that Dallas communicated with Pickens and his representation they would not be negotiating a multi-year deal this offseason, and also have "no intentions" of trading him.

At the NFL's Owner's Meetings in late March, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said that the team does have long-term plans for Pickens, which for now begin with him playing on the franchise tag in 2026.

"The franchise tag has an automatic timeframe on it and all of us will – and it's my plan and our thought – that we'll all be working within the timeframe of the conditions of the franchise tag," Jones said. "It should play itself out is the best way for me to say it. Make no mistake about it, we have long-term plans in mind for Pickens."