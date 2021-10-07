Diggs Getting Respect; But Will He Get More Passes?

If there's one player that knows all about facing top-tier cornerbacks, it should be Amari Cooper.
He usually faces the opponent's best corner week in and week out.
So he knows exactly what offenses and receivers must be thinking when it comes to play the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs.
Right now, there isn't a cornerback better in the NFL than Diggs, who leads the league with five picks and has one in every game this year, including two last week.
Diggs is playing so well that Cooper said things are about to change, out of "respect" of course.
"Hopefully he can keep it up," Cooper said on Thursday. "But I told him, ' I don't think they're going to keep throwing at you. So you've got to get it while you can. It's inevitable that he'll get some more opportunities, but I don't think he's going to get as many. It's just a respect thing."
While every player obviously wants to be respected, Diggs hopes he still gets the chance to make plays.
"I hope they continue to throw the ball, honestly through because I want to make those plays," said Diggs, the second player in Cowboys history to record five pick in four games. "I want more (chances), I want to be able to make those opportunities. If it happens it happens."
But while that sounds simple enough for opposing teams, there's another factor that needs to be considered.
Diggs has typically been traveling with the No. 1 receiver on the other side. He followed Tampa Bay's Mike Evans for most of the game, did the same with LA's Keenen Allen and also stuck with Philly's DeVonta Smith and Carolina's D.J. Moore the last two games.
This week, with the Giants coming to town, Kenny Golladay is likely to be New York's top target on offense. Diggs will likely match up with him throughout the game, meaning something has to give.
Either ignore your best receiver or test Diggs once again, giving him even more chances to get his hands on the ball.