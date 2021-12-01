#DALvsNO

Diggs Not Frustrated By Fewer Chances At INTs

Dec 01, 2021 at 12:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The numbers were always going to be against Trevon Diggs' run at history.

After all, Dick "Night Train" Lane's NFL record of 14 interceptions has stood for 69 years. The required pace of nearly a pick a week for Diggs to reach that mark was always going to be tough to match.

Even still, does it make it any less frustrating when the numbers aren't as plentiful, as has been the case recently, with Digg nabbing just one interception in his last six games?

"At the end of the day it's about winning, it's not about me," Diggs said. "That's my main focus, is doing whatever I can to help the team win even if I don't have as many opportunities or whatever."

Diggs was one of three Cowboys corners to intercept Matt Ryan in the Nov. 14 win against Atlanta, but he's otherwise seeing the side effects of his blistering hot start to the season.

The Cowboys had a flurry of five total takeaways in back-to-back games against the Falcons and Chiefs, but have otherwise posted a doughnut in that department in three of their last five games since the bye week.

For his part, Diggs said he's not focused on it. As some quarterbacks have looked away from his half of the field, his opportunities at interceptions may have decreased. As much as he prefers to not think about it, he said he simply needs to get ready when someone does give him a chance.

"It's my job when those opportunities do come to make them count and help my team win," he said. "I don't think about it too much, if it comes it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't. But when it does come, be sure to make the play."

This is an interesting week to project this type of matchup. As of right now, the Cowboys aren't sure who they'll face between the duo of Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill – and neither provides an overly large sample size.

Siemian has made five appearances with four starts since New Orleans lost Jameis Winston to a torn ACL last month, throwing nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. Hill has just eight passing attempts this season, though he did throw a pick in the Saints' Oct. 3 loss to the New York Giants.

Hill has made four starts at quarterback during his time in New Orleans, however, and Diggs said it's on the Cowboys' defense to get as good a read as possible on the Saints' main options heading into this game.

"You've got to prepare for both, and whatever you need to do to prepare for both of them, that's what you need to do," he said.

Advertising