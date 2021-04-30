Draft Picks Galore Heading Into Day 2

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys probably can't wait for Day 2 of the NFL Draft to begin, Rounds 2 and 3. And they enter the day with a pocketful of picks.
After acquiring Philadelphia's second third-round pick, No. 84, by backing up two spots in the first round and then selecting Micah Parsons, to go with their second (No. 44) and their original two thirds (No. 75 and No. 99), that gives the Cowboys four picks, and meaning they now would have five picks in the Top 100 of this draft.
That is a lot of firepower to either come away with four more players in the top three rounds, or possibly start using their remaining 10 picks to manipulate their way through the next six rounds for the players of their choice.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones couldn't be happier, gleefully saying, "We got five picks in the top 100. We should really be able to improve our football team, and I think there will be some great opportunities to fill that corner need at some point."
That is huge.
And as the keeper of the salary cap, while Jones values the ability to move up in rounds for a player they would absolutely want – see trading up from the fifth round last year to the end of the fourth to grab center Tyler Biadasz, likely this year's starter – he also realizes picking young players provides a salary cap advantage.
"Anytime you're in our situation when you got the high-end quarterback who is getting paid like a high-end quarterback that he so-well deserves," Jones said, warming up to salary cap implications. "Players on the offensive line getting paid. We got D-Law. Zeke.
"We need draft picks, we need draft picks who can come in here and make a difference."
And the Cowboys have a bundle of Day-2 needs for sure. Still a cornerback. A defensive tackle. An offensive tackle capable of competing for the backup swing tackle job. Nothing wrong with a safety or another linebacker.
Making draft capital huge.