Draft Picks Galore Heading Into Day 2

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys probably can't wait for Day 2 of the NFL Draft to begin, Rounds 2 and 3. And they enter the day with a pocketful of picks.

After acquiring Philadelphia's second third-round pick, No. 84, by backing up two spots in the first round and then selecting Micah Parsons, to go with their second (No. 44) and their original two thirds (No. 75 and No. 99), that gives the Cowboys four picks, and meaning they now would have five picks in the Top 100 of this draft.

That is a lot of firepower to either come away with four more players in the top three rounds, or possibly start using their remaining 10 picks to manipulate their way through the next six rounds for the players of their choice.