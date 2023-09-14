Film Room: Jets' offensive success starts with run game

FRISCO, Texas — After an historic week one performance at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, the Cowboys return to Arlington for their home opener in search of the New York City sweep to open the season with a clash against the Jets awaiting on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Aaron Rodgers going down on the first drive for the Jets on Monday night against the Bills, a challenge on both sides of the ball awaits for Dallas with young first-round talents on the offense and defense that the Jets have been able to draft and develop.

Here are some film notes from the Jets' game against the Bills on Monday night and how it could affect Sunday afternoon's clash with the Cowboys.