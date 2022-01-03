Following A Loss, What's On Deck In Week 18?

There are obvious benefits to both choices. While the Cowboys could risk injury by playing their starters next week, there's also something to be said for staying sharp and establishing some sort of positive momentum heading into the postseason. That seemed to be the course of action favored by Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

"I want to see them play," Jones said. "That's a playoff team, likely, that we're playing in Philadelphia – quite possibly. We need to play a playoff game. This is what gets you ready to go."

Of course, regardless of their decision, the Cowboys are staring at the very possible scenario of a rematch with the Cardinals in the postseason. Arizona currently has a chance to win the NFC West, but a Rams win over San Francisco next weekend would lock them into the No. 5 seed – which could very likely mean a return trip to AT&T Stadium.

Fresh off the end of a painful loss, plenty of Cowboys players welcomed the prospect of another meeting.

"To get to where we go, we've got to play the best," said Dak Prescott. "Obviously this team right here gave us their best shot and we came up three points short. If we start this tournament off against them, we're excited about it."

Prescott said he plans on playing next weekend against the Eagles. That's not a surprising sentiment, though it'll be interesting to see the organization's thought process as the postseason picture becomes clearer.

For the time being, one thing seems clear amid a dizzying number of possibilities: the Cowboys missed an opportunity Sunday against the Cardinals, and they'd love a chance to rectify it.