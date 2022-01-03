Further Review: What Statement Did Dallas Make?

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Trevon Diggs said last week that defensive backs coach Al Harris taught him "everything I know about playing corner in the NFL." But he admitted that he still had a lot to learn [Watch Diggs talk about the need to keep improving in his second year]
- Zack Martin admitted to Brad Sham last week that the Hall of Fame is a goal he has set for himself [Britt Johnson recaps all of the best nuggets from last week on Cowboys Rewind]
- In discussing his final preparation to play Arizona, Mike McCarthy called Kyler Muray "a weapon in the pocket and a weapon out of the pocket" [Hear what McCarthy had to say about the team that would come to AT&T Stadium and leave with a victory]
Game Time:
- Kelvin Joseph acknowledged that the Cowboys might see the Cardinals again [Watch the rookie cornerback talk about what it will take to improve and beat Arizona]
- Cowboy fans might not have liked the outcome, but it's hard to argue with how entertaining Sunday's game was [Watch all the highlights between the Cardinals and the Cowboys]
- The Cowboys knew they had to slow down Kyler Murray and they failed. Barry Church breaks down why the Cardinals managed to avoid turnovers [Watch Cowboys OT to see instant analysis of everything that went wrong on Sunday]
- Micah Parsons is known for his speed, but Klyer Murray is the fast NFL QB he's ever faced [Watch Parsons talk about what makes Murray so dangerous]
What now?
- If looking comfortable is a good sign for a playoff team, the Cowboys didn't quite pass the test on Sunday. "Facing a playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals squad, Dak Prescott and company struggled to get into a groove offensively for much of the game," Kurt Daniels wrote [Read Daniels' game recap to find out exactly how it all went down]
- Only down 3-0 with the Cardinals backed up in their own end zone, Murray showed the Cowboys just how hard he is to contain when he flipped the ball to Chase Edmonds on third-and-8. "That gave them new life, and the Cardinals picked up three more first downs, including a fake punt near midfield to eventually score a touchdown," Nick Eatman wrote [Read about all five plays that Eatman thinks made the difference in a three-point loss]
- There was another group of men on the field Sunday besides the Cowboys and Cardinals: the officials. "In a game that saw 10 costly penalties against them and an end-of-game fumble that went uncalled, the Cowboys made it clear how they felt about the officiating in this 25-22 defeat to Arizona," David Helman wrote [Read Helman on what the Cowboy had to say about the officiating in their loss]
- The Cowboys were robbed of one last drive to take the lead. "But the offense also knows they could have done more -- namely, start faster," Rob Phillips wrote [Read Phillips on how the offense's slow start cost the Cowboys a win]