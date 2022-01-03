Cowboys Frustrated Once Again By Officiating

"I think the result said that we're still a good team, even though we was facing two teams tonight," he said. "The result ain't come out like we wanted it to."

His pass rush partner, Randy Gregory, had a similar comment.

"Playing against the refs again, like usual," he said. "It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal with it."

Both of those things can be true. The Cowboys made it plain that they were frustrated with the way the game was called. It's still an example of an in-game obstacle that can be overcome, as Prescott said.

Perhaps it reads like an excuse, or perhaps it's simply players venting their frustrations in the wake of a disappointing loss. It is interesting, though, that the Cowboys – nearly to a man – didn't do much to mince words about the issue.

But again, to Prescott's point, all they can do is try to avoid a similar fate in the future.