Slow Start Hurts Cowboys' Offense vs. Cards

Said quarterback Dak Prescott, "Some self-inflicted penalties and things that just put us behind the chains. Just couldn't get going early. Obviously, that plays a part in how the game ended."

Starting faster has been an emphasis for weeks. In nine games since the bye, the offense has only scored twice on their opening drive: a touchdown against Atlanta on Nov. 14 and a field goal in their first game against Washington on Dec. 12.

In the rematch against Washington, Prescott and the offense emphatically halted their recent production drop. And Sunday, Prescott did throw three touchdown passes with no interceptions, though he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and didn't find the end zone until 1:25 before halftime.

The Cardinals appeared to borrow a similar blueprint from recent opponents, keeping safety help over the top, disguising coverages and flooding passing lanes to prevent big plays. Prescott completed 24 of 36 passes for 226 yards with a long of 26.

"Definitely disappointed we didn't come away with the win but damned sure not discouraged," Prescott said. "I know the team we have, what we've got. Just simply didn't get it done as a team, starting with myself, (I've) got to be better. All of us, we've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and find a way to come out with a win in a game like this."

Tempo was a factor in the offense's resurgence against Washington last Sunday but wasn't used as often against Arizona because of the stalled drives. The Cardinals also dominated time of possession, 34:42 to 25:18, keeping the Cowboys' defense on the field for long stretches.