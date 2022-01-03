#AZvsDAL

Jones: Knee Injury Expected To End Gallup's Season

Jan 02, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Jonny Auping

A season that had already been hampered by injury may officially be over for Michael Gallup, according to Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones.

The wide receiver suffered a knee injury while scoring a touchdown catch in the second quarter of Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Jones told reporters immediately after the game that Gallup will receive an MRI on the injured knee Monday, but that the preliminary belief is that the receiver will not play again this season.

Gallup suffered a calf injury in the season opener against Tampa Bay and missed seven games before returning. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The 21-yard touchdown may have been the Cowboys' most impressive offensive play of their 25-22 loss to Arizona. Quarterback Dak Prescott trusted Gallup to gain position on his defender near the left pylon. As Gallup turned to jump to catch Prescott's pass, it appeared that his knee buckled.

Gallup still caught the ball, but was holding his knee after the referee signaled touchdown. He walked off the field, but went into the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent.

Cedrick Wilson filled in for Gallup in the second half and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

