Former Cowboys QB Craig Morton passes away at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Craig Morton, who played 18 years, including his first 10 with the Cowboys, passed away over the weekend at the age of 83.
Morton played a key part of the Cowboys' history, both as a member of the team and an opponent during his career that spanned nearly two full decades.
Drafted by the Cowboys No. 5 overall in 1965, Morton was the backup to Don Meredith before finally becoming the starter in the 1969 season. Morton started Super Bowl V and threw the first-ever touchdown pass for Dallas in a Super Bowl, which was a 16-13 loss to the Colts. It wasn't long before Morton was being pushed for the job by Roger Staubach, who eventually won the job outright in 1971, a season that ended with the Cowboys winning Super Bowl VI.
Morton started 15 games in 1972 for an injured Staubach, who eventually returned in the playoffs. The Cowboys decided to trade Morton in 1974 to the Giants, who sent back a first-round pick, which turned out to be the No. 2 overall pick in 1975. The Cowboys used that selection to take Randy White, a 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer.
Ironically enough, White's best game was likely Super Bowl XII, when he was named Co-MVP with Harvey Martin. The Cowboys' Doomsday defense dominated the Broncos, who were quarterbacked by Morton.
Overall, Morton played for the Cowboys, Giants and Broncos before officially retiring at the end of the 1982 season.
His career ended with 27,908 passing yards, ranking him 71st in NFL history, just ahead of Hall of Famer Joe Namath (27,663).