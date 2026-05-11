Former Cowboys QB Craig Morton passes away at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Craig Morton, who played 18 years, including his first 10 with the Cowboys, passed away over the weekend at the age of 83.

Morton played a key part of the Cowboys' history, both as a member of the team and an opponent during his career that spanned nearly two full decades.

Drafted by the Cowboys No. 5 overall in 1965, Morton was the backup to Don Meredith before finally becoming the starter in the 1969 season. Morton started Super Bowl V and threw the first-ever touchdown pass for Dallas in a Super Bowl, which was a 16-13 loss to the Colts. It wasn't long before Morton was being pushed for the job by Roger Staubach, who eventually won the job outright in 1971, a season that ended with the Cowboys winning Super Bowl VI.