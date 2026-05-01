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Mailbag: Are moves a reminder of 1990s?

May 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I am excited to see Dallas drafting and trading for these defensive players. The offense is already really good, but with a younger and hungrier defense, it reminds me of the early 1990s. Do I have too much optimism? – Bradford Bishop/Oviedo, FL

Patrik: On one hand, I want to say, "Whoa, kimosabe." I mean, come on, let's not go comparing the 2026 roster to the glory of the 1990s without seeing them take some snaps first. On the other hand, I can at least smell what The Rock is cooking. And when I see Darren Woodson take to social media to celebrate the Caleb Downs selection, and the firepower on the offensive side of the ball, and the complete overhaul on defense that also includes a fresh-minded coaching staff led by Christian Parker; and then (and I've said this before, unapologetically) the fact Brian Schottenheimer has this whole "Jimmy Johnson in 1990" aura about him, including player buy-in, yeah, I get where you mean. I'd simply ask that we let it play out and not start giving out paper crowns.

Nick: I really don't think to compare anything to the 90s when discussing the Cowboys - or really anything for that matter. We're talking about 30 years ago. No internet. No cell phones. And for football purposes, no salary cap - especially at the beginning of the decade when the dynasty was being built.

So it's hard for me to compare what the Cowboys are doing now to that time and place when it was all so different. I guess I understand what you're saying – in that the offense was established and they were building the defense around it. That's basically what happened in 1992 when Charles Haley was traded for and they drafted Kevin Smith, Robert Jones and then Darren Woodson all in the first two rounds.

I see some similarities with the structure. The only issue I have is that we really don't know if the Cowboys are going to have a great pass rush. It's not like those teams when Haley was the one coming off the edge and the Cowboys just had waves of talent on the D-line with two very good rotations. Right now, the jury is out just how good the starters are going to be in terms of pass rush.

Maybe Gary is going to be that guy that can put the defense over the top the way Haley did, but I'll need to see it first. Let's not forget the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in the league in 1992 in total defense. That's quite a jump from where the Cowboys' defense was last year.

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