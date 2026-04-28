Mailbag: Is Winters the answer at linebacker? 

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I feel like the Dee Winters trade flew under the radar during draft weekend. Is he the answer for our linebacker/green dot issue? Or will the team continue to look to bolster the linebacker group? – H. Melvin/Ocean City, NJ

Nick: I don't know if you can say THE answer at linebacker but he's certainly an answer and right now, one of the best options you've got. I can't say I know a lot about his game so I hesitate to call anyone the answer to the Cowboys' needs at linebacker. I know this, just about anyone can be an upgrade over what they had, especially last weekend when they only had two experienced linebackers on the roster.

And when I say experienced, that includes Shemar James and Demarion Overshown who are both still young and needing more reps. That's the situation right now at linebacker - they don't have a lot of experienced bodies who have been there.