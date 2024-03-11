Free Agency Day 1: Cowboys lose 3 players to open market

FRISCO, Texas — The first day of the legal tampering period saw the Dallas Cowboys stand pat as they head into the new league year needing more financial flexibility to compete in the free agent market.

Day one saw big names come off the board around the NFL including the Cowboys losing two starters on the offensive side of the ball to other teams and the team's second-leading sack-getter from 2023 to a division rival.

Here are the storylines from the first day of action.

Running back Tony Pollard will wear a different jersey for the first time in his NFL career as the Tennessee Titans agreed on a three-year/$24 million deal with the former Cowboys offensive weapon on Monday morning. Pollard heads back to his home-state where he played high school and college ball in Memphis. Now, he replaces Derrick Henry in a backfield that also features second-year running back Tyjae Spears. Reports said that the deal exceeded offers from the Cowboys, Giants and Vikings.

Defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong saw his final two seasons in Dallas boost his value in the open market as he proved himself as a solid pass rusher with elite special teams ability since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2018. Now, he will follow Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders on a deal that will see him make $45 million over three years as a featured pass-rusher for the Cowboys' NFC East rivals.

Armstrong wasn't the only one to follow Quinn, as center Tyler Biadasz became one of the first centers off the board in a bustling market at the position when he agreed on a three-year/$30 million deal with the Commanders to fortify the middle of their offensive line moving forward.

Elsewhere in the division, the Philadelphia Eagles landed running back Saquon Barkley and edge rusher Bryce Huff to build on both sides of the ball. The New York Giants, after officially losing Barkley, signed running back Devin Singletary after a productive season with the Houston Texans.

The Green Bay Packers – after shockingly landing running back Josh Jacobs – released Aaron Jones on Monday afternoon, as he adds to a still robust market for free agent running backs around the league.

Cowboys free agents that remain without a deal in place include cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and more.