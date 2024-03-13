Free Agency Day 2: Players at positions of need fly off the board

FRISCO, Texas — The second day of the legal tampering period saw the Cowboys finally make a move by agreeing to a one-year deal with long snapper Trent Sieg. Elsewhere, the league started picking off players from free agency at positions of need for the Cowboys as the options only dwindled going further into the week.

Here are the major storylines that involve the Cowboys from Tuesday.

The Cowboys started the morning by agreeing to a one-year deal with long snapper Trent Sieg. Let's put the irony aside for a second and give some respect to Sieg, who was a big reason why Brandon Aubrey had an All-Pro year in his first season in the league and Bryan Anger was able to make his second Pro Bowl. Consistency in the specialist room is so important, and Sieg is a big part of that.

The pipe dream of the Cowboys signing Derrick Henry officially fell by the wasteside on Tuesday when the future Hall of Famer agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

An interesting option popped up in the running back market on Monday when the Bengals released Joe Mixon, but instead of officially releasing him, they were able to work a trade with the Houston Texans who had a big day around the league in acquiring talent on both sides of the ball.

Another running back that was surprisingly made available on Monday, Aaron Jones grew up a fan of the Cowboys in El Paso and he generated some buzz on social media when he was released by the Packers on Monday. However, he agreed on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday instead.

The linebackers flew off the board on day two as well, with a similar pipe dream to Henry in former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen being the bigger name to find a new home. The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with him.

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David agreed on a one-year, $9 million deal to return to the Buccaneers in 2024.

Only one Cowboys free agent found a new home on Tuesday as defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. joined Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz in following Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders.

Multiple Cowboys free agents remain unsigned as Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore, Johnathan Hankins, Rico Dowdle, Jourdan Lewis and more remain without a deal in place.

Notable players at positions of need remain available such as Cordarrelle Patterson, Alexander Mattison, Ezekiel Elliott, D'Onta Foreman, JK Dobbins, AJ Dillon and more at the running back position. The linebacker position still holds players available such as Devin White, Eric Kendricks, Kwon Alexander and more.